Outdoor movie season isn't over yet thanks to Rooftop Cinema Club

If you didn't get enough of outdoor movie season this summer, don't worry: It's not over yet. Rooftop Cinema Club is keeping the fun going this fall with a packed slate of films running all the way through October 31.

Sip wine and eat vegan popcorn while watching classics like When Harry Met Sally, The Addams Family, Hocus Pocus and lots more this autumn. Tickets are on sale here.

No matter which movie you pick, the city's skyline serves as a beautiful backdrop, as the cinema's located on the Skylawn rooftop of the Embassy Suites Hotel on West 37th Street. But don't worry about background noise because each guest gets their own wireless headphones.

Photograph: Courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club

Snacks are, of course, an important part of the movie-going experience, and Rooftop Cinema Club delivers with hot dogs, Bavarian pretzels, nachos and popcorn. There's also a full bar on site with beer, wine and themed cocktails.

The cinema's cashless, so be sure to bring a debit or credit card. As for pricing, tickets range from $19.50 to $28.50, and you can reserve a lounge chair or a premium lounge chair.

Photograph: Courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club

Fall 2023 movie lineup

The season kicks off with Summerween, a Labor Day weekend fright fest with horror hits like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream as well as more family-friendly classics like Coraline and The Addams Family.

But before fully committing to Halloween later in October, September features a rooftop romance theme. Expect to see Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally, Love & Basketball, Casablanca, La La Land, The Notebook and more for the perfect date night.

September also includes a memorial screening of Pee Wee's Big Adventure, during which $1 of each ticket sold will go to Stand Up to Cancer. Also mark your calendar for Batman Day on September 16 with screenings of Batman and Batman Returns. National Comic Book Day follows soon after, aptly supported by screenings of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

October kicks off with Mean Girls Day on October 3. As Cady Heron says, "On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was." There's no better excuse to enjoy the beloved teen comedy.

The rest of October continues with scary screenings including Rosemary’s Baby, Paranormal, The Exorcist, The Shining, American Psycho and other cult classics as well as family favorites like Coco and Monsters, Inc. That all leads up to All Hallow's Eve's screenings of Hocus Pocus and Halloween.

Before the rooftop cinema closes for the season and the snow starts falling, grab a hoodie and enjoy a night at the movies.