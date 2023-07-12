July 12: Neneh Superstar (2022) at J. Hood Wright Park by NYC Parks and FACE Foundation

July 12: Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) at Corona Gold Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 12: Wild Style (1983) at Damrosch Park by Lincoln Center

July 13: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) at Hunter’s Point South Park by Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (CinemaLIC)

July 13: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) at Fort Greene Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

July 13: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) at Baisley Pond Park by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 13: She’s All That (1999), Lady Bird (2017), Scream VI (2023) at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan by Rooftop Cinema Club

July 13: Smoke Signals (1998) at Brooklyn Bridge Park by Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

July 14: Aladdin (2019) at Harlem River Park by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 14: French Cancan (1955) at Seward Park by NYC Parks and FACE Foundation

July 14: The Woman King (2022) at Hansborough Recreation Center by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 15: Muppet Treasure Island (1996) at Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk by NYC Parks

July 15: Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022) at Tompkins Square Park by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 15: Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) at Bloomingdale Park by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 16: Encanto (2021) at Turf Field by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 17: Reality Bites (1954) at Bryant Park by Paramount+

July 18: The Public Image is Rotten at Nowadays (21+)

July 20: RRR (2022) at Fort Greene Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

July 19: Turning Red (2022) at Ehrenreich-Austin Playground and Arrochar Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 20: Back to the Future (1985) at Greencroft Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 20: Inception (2010), Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), Barbie (2023) at Skyline Drive-In NYC

July 20: Top Gun (1986) at Brooklyn Bridge Park by Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

July 21: Mean Girls (2004), The Great Gatsby (2013), The Shining (1980) at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan by Rooftop Cinema Club

July 21: Polina (Polina, danser sa vie) (2016) at Riverside Park, Pier 1 by NYC Parks and FACE Foundation

July 21: The Host (2006) at Damrosch Park by Lincoln Center

July 22: Top Gun: Maverick (2022) at Hunter’s Point South Park by Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (CinemaLIC)

July 23: Inside Out (2015) at Athens Square by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 23: The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), When Harry Met Sally (1989), The Prestige (2006) at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan by Rooftop Cinema Club

July 24: Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) at Bryant Park by Paramount+

July 25: Dusty & Stones at Nowadays (21+)

July 25: Jaws (1975) at The Rooftop at Pier 17 by Seaport Cinema

July 25: The Polar Express (2004) at Lieutenant John H. Martinson Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 26: The Dark Knight Rises (2012) at Sidney Hillman Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 26: Top Gun: Maverick (2022) at Prospect Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

July 26: School of Rock (2003) at Austin J. McDonald Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 27: Psycho (1960) at Brooklyn Bridge Park by Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

July 27: The Goonies (1985) at Harris Brothers Park by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 28: Nha Fala (My Voice) at Riverside Park, Pier 1 by NYC Parks and FACE Foundation

July 28: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) at Crocheron Park by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 30: The Karate Kid (1984) at Russell Sage Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 31: Swingers (1996) at Bryant Park by Paramount+