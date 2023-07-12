New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bryant Park Movie Nights
Photograph: Courtesy Angelito Jusay Bryant Park Movie Nights

Outdoor Movies in NYC: all of the screenings in one easy calendar

Sit back, relax and catch one of NYC's outdoor movie screenings, be it on a rooftop or in the park.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
&
Natalie Melendez
Advertising

There's nothing more "summer in NYC" than taking in a movie in the great outdoors, under the hardly-seen stars and set to the humming soundtrack of the city.

New Yorkers love to take in films on the nicest rooftops, on the best beaches, and in our city's greatest parks (preferably with a drink or popcorn in hand). Luckily, NYC has no shortage of places to catch outdoor movie screenings you can attend in the warmer months.

Looking to see a new movie any night of the week? Check out the best movie theaters in NYCAnd for some at-home inspiration, you can always catch up on the best NYC movies of all time.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in the summer in NYC

 

Outdoor movie screenings in NYC

July

July 12: Neneh Superstar (2022) at J. Hood Wright Park by NYC Parks and FACE Foundation

July 12: Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) at Corona Gold Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 12: Wild Style (1983) at Damrosch Park by Lincoln Center

July 13: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) at Hunter’s Point South Park by Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (CinemaLIC)

July 13: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) at Fort Greene Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

July 13: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) at Baisley Pond Park by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 13: She’s All That (1999), Lady Bird (2017), Scream VI (2023) at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan by Rooftop Cinema Club

July 13: Smoke Signals (1998) at Brooklyn Bridge Park by Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

July 14: Aladdin (2019) at Harlem River Park by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 14: French Cancan (1955) at Seward Park by NYC Parks and FACE Foundation

July 14: The Woman King (2022) at Hansborough Recreation Center by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 15: Muppet Treasure Island (1996) at Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk by NYC Parks

July 15: Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022) at Tompkins Square Park by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 15: Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) at Bloomingdale Park by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 16: Encanto (2021) at Turf Field by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 17: Reality Bites (1954) at Bryant Park by Paramount+

July 18: The Public Image is Rotten at Nowadays (21+)

July 20: RRR (2022) at Fort Greene Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

July 19: Turning Red (2022) at Ehrenreich-Austin Playground and Arrochar Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 20: Back to the Future (1985) at Greencroft Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 20: Inception (2010), Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), Barbie (2023) at Skyline Drive-In NYC

July 20: Top Gun (1986) at Brooklyn Bridge Park by Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

July 21: Mean Girls (2004), The Great Gatsby (2013), The Shining (1980) at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan by Rooftop Cinema Club 

July 21: Polina (Polina, danser sa vie) (2016) at Riverside Park, Pier 1 by NYC Parks and FACE Foundation

July 21: The Host (2006) at Damrosch Park by Lincoln Center

July 22: Top Gun: Maverick (2022) at Hunter’s Point South Park by Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (CinemaLIC)

July 23: Inside Out (2015) at Athens Square by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 23: The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), When Harry Met Sally (1989), The Prestige (2006) at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan by Rooftop Cinema Club

July 24: Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) at Bryant Park by Paramount+

July 25: Dusty & Stones at Nowadays (21+)

July 25: Jaws (1975) at The Rooftop at Pier 17 by Seaport Cinema

July 25: The Polar Express (2004) at Lieutenant John H. Martinson Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 26: The Dark Knight Rises (2012) at Sidney Hillman Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 26: Top Gun: Maverick (2022) at Prospect Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

July 26: School of Rock (2003) at Austin J. McDonald Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 27: Psycho (1960) at Brooklyn Bridge Park by Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

July 27: The Goonies (1985) at Harris Brothers Park by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 28: Nha Fala (My Voice) at Riverside Park, Pier 1 by NYC Parks and FACE Foundation

July 28: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022) at Crocheron Park by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 30: The Karate Kid (1984) at Russell Sage Playground by NYC Parks (Movies Under the Stars)

July 31: Swingers (1996) at Bryant Park by Paramount+

August

August 1: The Arc of Oblivion (2023) at Brooklyn Grange Sunset Park by Rooftop Films

August 2: Bring It On (2000) at Prospect Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

August 2: Dreamin’ Wild (2022) at New Design High School by Rooftop Films

August 2: 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Halloween (1978) at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan by Rooftop Cinema Club

August 3: Clueless (1995) at Skyline Drive-In NYC

August 3: Goodfellas (1990) at Brooklyn Bridge Park by Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

August 4: Skyfall (2012) at Skyline Drive-In NYC

August 4: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) at Restaurant Row (100th & Lexington) by ImageNation and the INternational Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival

August 6: Batman (1986) at Skyline Drive-In NYC

August 7: The Parent Trap (1998), The Devil Wear Prada (2006), Superbad (2007) at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan by Rooftop Cinema Club

August 7: 48 Hours (1982) at Bryant Park by Paramount+

August 9: The Nutty Professor (1996) at Prospect Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

August 10: Despicable Me (2010) at Brooklyn Bridge Park by Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

August 10: Soul (2020) at Hunter’s Point South Park by Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (CinemaLIC)

August 11: Bend It Like Beckham (2002) at Governors Island by Governors Island Arts and Film at Lincoln Center

August 11: Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) at Alley Pond Park by NYC Parks

August 13: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and White Chicks (2004)  at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan by Rooftop Cinema Club

August 14: Zoolander (2001) at Bryant Park by Paramount+

August 15: Freaky Friday (2003) and Nope (2022) at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan by Rooftop Cinema Club

August 16: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) at Prospect Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

August 16: Step Up (2006) at The Rooftop at Pier 17 by Seaport Cinema

August 17: Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) at Brooklyn Bridge Park by Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

August 20: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) at McCarren Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

August 21: Good Burger (1997) at Bryant Park by Paramount+

August 24: Public Choice of The Addams Family (1991), Little Women (2019), or Romeo + Juliet (1996) at Brooklyn Bridge Park by Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy

August 29: Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) at Fort Greene Park by Rooftop Films

August 30: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) at McCarren Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

Advertising

September

September 1: Set It Off (1996) at Governors Island by Governors Island Arts and Film at Lincoln Center

September 2: Coraline (2009), Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Death Becomes Her (1992), Scream (1996) at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan by Rooftop Cinema Club (Summerween)

September 3: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Jaws (1975), Hocus Pocus (1993), Jennifer’s Body (2009) at Embassy Suites in Midtown Manhattan by Rooftop Cinema Club (Summerween)

September 6: Dancing the Twist in Bamko (2021) at Columbia University by NYC Parks and FACE Foundation

September 6: Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) at McCarren Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

September 8: Aladdin (1992) at Hunter’s Point South Park by Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (CinemaLIC)

September 8: Leap! (2016) at McGolrick Park by NYC Parks and FACE Foundation

September 13: The Big Lebowski (1998) at McCarren Park by Paramount+ and Brooklyn Magazine

September 21: Pitch Perfect (2012) at The Rooftop at Pier 17 by Seaport Cinema

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Summer

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.