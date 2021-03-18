Over 20 outdoor reading rooms are popping up in Brooklyn next month

Book lovers and reading aficionados will be delighted to know that, as the weather turns warmer (well, almost... it's supposed to snow this weekend), the Brooklyn Public Library will expand its services to include new outdoor areas.

Specifically, 22 of its 60 branches will be opening al fresco reading rooms while also making its free Wi-Fi services available to those spaces starting in April.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the system "has ordered $55,000 worth of outdoor furniture to accommodate library patrons and will also provide laptop computers for use outside."

The paper also reports that both the New York Public Library system and the Queens Public Library one are considering similar projects to welcome patrons back on their grounds safely.

"Since the pandemic, Brooklyn Public Library has worked tirelessly to maintain our relationships with the patrons who rely us for books, resource and programs," tells us Fritzi Bodenheimer, the library's press officer, via email. "We are always thinking about: if we cannot have patrons come into the library, how can we bring out services out to them?" The official goes on to note that, following the success of the BPL Outdoors pilot program at the Red Hook and Flatbush locations last year, the system decided to move along with this most latest plan.

"The idea is to duplicate our indoor branch space, offering places for people to sit and talk, red, use our Wi-Fi or just relax," he goes on to explain. "At select branches, we will also offer book carts for browsing."

Although we treat the entire city—from public benches in midtown to Central Park and beyond—as our very own outdoor reading nooks, we absolutely can't wait for these new spaces to adorn our town.

