And just like that, July is almost over, and with it, summer. Missed out traveling this season? Don’t worry, Williamsburg’s newest addition is here to whisk you away to the shores of Tulum.

Photograph courtesy of TABÚ Beef tostada at TABÚ

Debuting today, July 24, is TABÚ (10 Hope Street, Brooklyn). The latest from the Artesano team, TABÚ draws inspiration from the rich influences of Mexico, from the beaches of Tulum to the vibrant streets of Mexico City and Oaxaca.

In the kitchen, executive chef Kevin Boluarte pulls from his Peruvian heritage. He fine-tuned his cooking acumen in kitchens across New York, including tenures at Oxomoco and Mission Ceviche. On the plate, Boluarte interprets the regional influences that have shaped Mexican cuisine. This translates to punchy Aguachile Rojo from the northwestern region, chipotle-flecked octopus tostadas from Mexico City, and one of Mexico’s most popular dishes: duck confit. Mayan influences also weave into the fabric of the concept as blue-hued heirloom corn tortillas make appearances in the dining room.

Photography courtesy of TABÚ | Corn Cake

Sweet finishes from pastry chef Angelly Torres include a chocolate dessert layered with prickly pear coulis and pepita mousseline. Meanwhile, the Corn Cake with guava curd receives a vibrant pinkish hue thanks to a dusting of ground-up hibiscus flowers. As for imbibing, beverage director Marek Trocha rounds out the bar with a stunning selection of mezcals and tequila as well as raicilla and the herbaceous spirit, sotol. Cocktails follow suit with a Mole Old Fashioned and a Fermented Corn Margarita on offer.

For a true escape, the patio is where it’s at. Brimming with palm trees and fauna, the outdoor space is decorated with Mayan artwork and a Mayan calendar. Even better? Thanks to retractable walls, this patio is forever year-round. Plan your escape now.

TABÚ is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 5-10pm and Sundays from 5-10pm. Reservations available on Resy.