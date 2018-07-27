Panorama Music Festival is officially canceled for the night

A post shared by Aileen O. 🌸 (@thestyleboro) on Jul 27, 2018 at 2:04pm PDT

Attending a summer music festival sounds like a great idea (depending on the lineup), except when there’s a chance of a thunderstorm. You can only hope for blue and sunny skies, but unfortunately, that’s not the case for New York right now.

Panorama Music Festival—a three-day romp on Randalls Island—kicked off this afternoon, but was forced to shut down for the evening shortly before 5pm due to severe weather. Folks have been asked to evacuate the park and take shelter. The festival is expected to resume tomorrow.

For many Friday attendees, this is a major bummer as great acts like Father John Misty, Dua Lipa, The War on Drugs and The Weekend were expected to take the stage. Yeah, storms may be cool (visually) but they can really suck sometimes. We wonder if The Weekend could feel it coming...

