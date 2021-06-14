New York
Pastis and Roberta's Picnics
Photograph: Courtesy Resy

Pastis and Roberta’s will be selling special Central Park picnics for one weekend

The three-course lunches are going fast!

By Amber Sutherland-Namako
Pastis and Roberta’s, two of NYC’s harder-to-come-by restaurant reservations, will let you skip the line and picnic in Central Park this June 26 and 27. 

Each three-course lunch is $45. Pastis is on the Saturday menu, with a marinated bean, roasted pepper and niçoise olive salad, a ham, aged Comté cheese, Bordier butter and cornichon sandwich on a baguette and chocolate hazelnut macarons. 

On Sunday, Roberta’s is offering a porchetta sandwich with roasted Berkshire pork, swiss chard, salsa verde, a crudité with rainbow radishes, fiddleheads, carrots and white bean dip and Roberta’s Pride trail mix with nuts, dried fruits and Calabrian chilis. Each picnic also includes a sparkling water, Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery cookie, blowing bubbles, a Frisbee, a mini-sunscreen and a pennant flag in honor of Pride Month.

Tickets are available for late morning through late afternoon time slots here, and you’ll pick up your pack at Central Park West and 72nd Street before you seat yourself in the nearby Strawberry Fields or Sheep Meadow.  

