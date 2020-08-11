Paulie Gee’s is hosting a pop-up to resurrect a 1950s Brooklyn Jewish deli

Edith's will open a few days of the week through October and could have the city's best pizza bagels.

There’s no doubt that pizzas and bagels reign supreme among New York City’s most iconic foods. Now Paulie Gee’s, which already serves up some of the city’s best pizzas, will help combine the two favorites when it hosts a pop-up beginning on August 13th.

Edith’s, which will stay open through October, pays homage to the classic Jewish deli with some modern and global influences—including a collab with the renowned pizzaiola on a pizza bagel. The pop-up’s founder, Elyssa Heller, is also using the Greenpoint pizzeria to resurrect her Great Aunt Edith’s deli, which was open in Brooklyn during the 50s.

For the menu, pastry chef Caroline Schiff is taking the lead. Bagels will be baked in the same wood-fired oven as Paulie Gee’s beloved pies. There will be shakshuka morning buns, hand-braided challah, the “Edith’s BECL” (bacon, egg and cheese latke) and house-smoked fish, among many other items. There’s a weekly pizza bagel menu with a prosciutto-and-pickled-onion variation available the first week. All sandwiches will cost under $15.

It will be open Thursdays-Sundays between 9am-2pm at the original Paulie Gee’s location, which celebrated its 10th anniversary back in March. There will be delivery or you can order from a window on site and dine outdoors (it’s open during the pizzeria’s off hours).

This pop-up is meant to help preserve Jewish food traditions for the multiple parties involved. Heller has a personal connection with her great aunt while Paulie Gee—who is part Sicilian and Jewish—has mentored chefs and business owners in the industry throughout the years. For Schiff, it’s a chance to flex her skills as she awaits for the opening of Gage & Tollner, where she is the pastry chef at the historic restaurant that was set to reopen under new ownership in downtown Brooklyn. Its highly-anticipated opening was delayed when the current crisis shut down all indoor dining in New York City.

Edith’s is located at 60 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222

