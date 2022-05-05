Considered by many to be the quintessential NYC speakeasy, PDT (Please Don't Tell)—the cocktail bar hidden behind a phone booth inside East Village hot dog destination Crif Dogs—is now operating a month-long pop-up on the 86th floor of the Empire State Building. Top-notch cocktails to be enjoyed while reveling in some of the most magnificent views of the city? Sign us up!

At the pop-up, which is a converted hot dog stand, visitors will get to taste a selection of PDT's most popular signature cocktails alongside classic, New York-style hot dogs by Crif Dogs.

On the drinks menu, you can expect the Green Light (Fords gin, Lustau Manzanilla sherry, fresh pressed granny smith apple, lemon, mint and soda); the Mezcal Mule (Del Maguey Mezcal Vida, ginger beer, passion fruit, lime, cucumber and chili); the Benton's Old Fashioned (Benton’s bacon-infused Four Roses Bourbon, Vermont Grade B Maple Syrup and Angostura bitters) and the non-alcoholic Mint Condition, made with cucumber, ginger, lime, mint and soda.

Food-wise, offerings include the Everything Dog with cream cheese, scallions and everything bagel seasoning, and the simple hot dog. Both options are available in classic or vegetarian versions.

You've got until May 30 to visit the PDT pop-up, which is open Mondays through Fridays from 7pm to 10pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 5pm to 10pm.

Although there are plenty of speakeasy-inspired bars all around New York City, there is something to be said about PDT—a true purveyor of the form that's been operating in the same space on St. Marks Place for over a decade. That is all to say: the pop-up is certainly worth visiting if you find yourself "up top" the ESB anytime soon.

Below, check out some photos of the offerings and the space:

Photograph: Courtesy of the Empire State Building

Photograph: Eric Medsker

Photograph: Courtesy of the Empire State Building

Photograph: Eric Medsker

Photograph: Courtesy of the Empire State Building

