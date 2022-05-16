PDT just opened an outdoor summer pop-up

Last year, popular speakeasy destination PDT opened Tropicale, an outdoor offshoot that New Yorkers happily flocked to. This summer, the bar revisits the al fresco concept with Calle San Marcos, a seasonal pop-up serving agave-forward craft cocktails and hot dog chef collaborations with Crif Dogs (where the original destination is hidden) in honor of PDT's 15th anniversary.

Photograph: Jean Schwarzwalder

Just like last year, the pop-up will take over part of St. Marks Place in the East Village, right outside Crif Dogs, where folks will get to order specialty cocktails concocted by PDT owner Jeff Bell and bartender Victor Lopez. The new imbibing menu is actually inspired by Lopez's hometown of Puebla, in Mexico and the game of loteria (think of it as a Mexican bingo).

Expect creative takes on the classics boasting a slew of Mexican ingredients. Interesting cocktails include the La Lavanda (Del Maguey mezcal vida, lavender, lemon and club soda), El Tucán (Olmeca Altos Plata tequila, grapefruit, lime, cucumber, basil and Jarrito Toronja), La Paz (Avion tequila reposado with passion fruit, Tempus Fugit creme de banane, cinnamon and cream over crushed ice) and La Campana (Olmeca Altos añejo tequila, Jefferson's 8-year bourbon, mole bitters and guajillo chile).

Photograph: Jean Schwarzwalder

As for the food, exciting culinary collaborations between Crif Dogs—the downtown hot dog destination that is still home to the original iteration of PDT—and chefs give rise to the Bayless Dog (chicken Milanese dog with black beans, napa cabbage, pickled jalapenos, Cotija cheese, avocado-tomatillo salsa, cilantro crema and salsa verde), the Esquite Dog (Crif Dog, corn, chile mayo, queso fresco, cilantro and lime) and Tortazo Tots (served with aja cream, Valentina hot sauce, Cotija cheese, chilantro and red onion). Classic Crif Dogs orders will also be available, including the famed Chihuahua dog and the Nacho Tots.

Calle San Marcos won't be your only chance at sampling PDT's incredible cocktails this summer. In fact, the venue has also just opened yet another pop-up, this one on the 86th floor of the Empire State Building.

