Pick from 4,000 pumpkins at this magical pop-up patch in Brooklyn

There are pumpkins in all shapes and sizes, from classic carving pumpkins to Baby Boos.

Picking the perfect pumpkin is a rite of passage for many New Yorkers every autumn, but this year, you don't have to go far to to get into the fall spirit. For the first time, Greg's Great Pumpkin Patch is popping up in Domino Park with some 4,000 pumpkins in all shapes and sizes, plus lots of fall festivities.

All sorts of pumpkins fill the patch, including carving pumpkins, Greg’s Sugar Pumpkins, field pumpkins, Long Island Cheese pumpkins, Cinderella pumpkins, bright Lumina White pumpkins and teeny-tiny Baby Boos. You can even carve or paint your pumpkin there, keeping your place a little tidier.

In addition to the rows upon rows of pumpkins, each one carefully stacked onto hay bales, you can also have some harvest-themed fun. Snap a photo with one of the photo cut-outs, featuring characters from The Wizard of Oz, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown or The Nightmare Before Christmas. There's even a cut-out specially made for dogs where your canine companion can pretend to be a witch. For little kids, there's a hay maze to try to conquer.

Photograph: Courtesy of Greg's Pumpkin Patch

And you’ve got to meet Greg himself while you’re there. You can’t miss him! He’ll be the one who looks like a certain someone from the North Pole with a big white beard and a red hat. Greg is actually Greg Walsh—the guy also behind Greg’s Trees, which he’s been running since 1985. Walsh, who hasn’t sold pumpkins for 20 years, sometimes swaps out his Santa hat for a pumpkin mask in the fall. And now that he’s retired from his teaching job, he’s got time again to get back into the pumpkin patch and is elated to debut the pop-up in Brooklyn.

Smiles spread across people’s faces as they enter the pumpkin patch, Walsh notices.

“We’ve been having just the most amazing time with customers coming in,” he said. “We put together the best-looking pumpkin patch, I’d say anywhere.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Greg's Pumpkin Patch

The pumpkins are arranged on tables based on their size. You can get a tiny pumpkin for $3, a small pumpkin for $5, and on up. A prize-winning pumpkin of 100 pounds runs for $69. In addition to pumpkins, Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch also sells decorative gourds and corn.

"We have a lot of nice carving pumpkins just waiting to be carved," Walsh said.

Find Greg's Great Pumpkin Patch at Domino Park (South 1st Street and River Street) through Halloween, open from 9am-9pm daily (and often until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays). After Halloween, Greg’s team will quickly shift gears to tree season, with several locations throughout New York.