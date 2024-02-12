Pick up your last-minute Valentine’s Day treats all under one roof at this Brooklyn food hall

As it has been phrased about love itself (and other matters) by sundry scribes across centuries, Valentine’s Day happens slowly and then all at once. If the approach of cardboard cupid cutouts, targeted ads and the curious paucity of midweek restaurant reservations haven’t been warning enough, let this be your landing signal: Valentine’s Day is this Wednesday, February 14.

Being that this is New York City, options still abound if you still have sweethearts to shop for. Convenience, however, that might be running short. In addition to its dedicated holiday cocktails—which at this late date might be just the thing to soothe your nerves—the sprawling food hall has treats to tell your loved ones, ‘I’ve been planning this the whole time!’ Peruse on through for our guide to the fleeting romantic season’s eatings.

Sugar Hill Creamery

This premiere ice cream purveyor sells cones, cups and shakes every day, plus pints to go! A hand-packed frozen dessert might just be the thing to melt your darling’s heart this Valentine’s Day.

Settepani Barkery

The display case alone, lined with lovely pastries, is nearly enough to quicken the pulse, and a taste of Settepani’s panettone, bombolone and sfogliatella, to name a few, go even further. Pick a bunch for someone who makes you swoon and, if you’re extra sweet yourself, they might even share.

Baklava Bakery

Brooklyn-born decades ago, Baklava Bakery is another beloved spot where the menu items are as pretty to look at as they are to taste; a nice little bonus when presenting them on this or any other occasion. Choose from “candy sushi” that’s just as fun as it sounds, terrific cookies, and, of course, Baklava.

Ess-a-Bagel

Best known, of course, for its eponymous item, Ess-a-Bagel also has a delightful array of confectionaries to take away. The coconut cake is an all-time fave, and little else says, “you’re a classic,” than the good, old black and white cookie.