Start your Valentine’s Day early at this two-story food hall with a skyline view

Time Out Market in Brooklyn has a couple of specialty cocktails for the occasion.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t enjoy quite as long a lead time as the other holidays. Aside from that early-arriving drug store candy, we aren’t really savoring its flavors like Thanksgiving’s (and autumn’s in general) ever earlier-arriving pumpkin spice or Christmas’s nog. No, even though Valentine’s Day’s tastes are as vast and varied as any other celebration—think of the heart-shaped candy box, alone!—they’re relegated pretty close to February 14 itself.

This cupid season, however lovers of love, compulsory gifts and the booze that lubricates it all can get an early start at Brooklyn’s Time Out Market. The two-story food hall, replete with beautiful views from its fifth-floor rooftop and more than a few corners for canoodling, has a couple of cocktails in advance of the occasion.

The market’s cherry and thyme prosecco smash ($15) mingles vodka, lemon juice, vodka, agave syrup with those titular ingredients and serves them in a coupe glass for a liquid twist on one of the most prominent ingredients of the season. And its love’s potion ($16) combines lime juice, framboise, vodka, cranberry juice and grenadine for an alluring elixir in a classic V-shaped martini vehicle. They’re both on the menu from now through February 14.

Also on Valentine’s Day, Time Out Market New York will host a DJ fête with these and more drinks available for purchase.

Time Out Market is located at 55 Water Street in Brooklyn.