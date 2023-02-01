Pier 15 has been transformed into a dazzling Valentine’s wonderland

Sip pink cocktails while soaking up the seasonal splendor at this new pop-up.

A pink glow emanates from Pier 15 where Valentine's grandeur has taken over for Watermark's Pink Pier, open all month in February and March.

When you arrive, you'll walk through a tunnel of faux florals and then enter into a haven of pink—flowers, twinkly lights, photo opps and decor.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do on Valentine’s Day in NYC

This gloriously over-the-top venue drips in seasonal splendor with panoramic views of the skyline. The 10,000-square-foot outdoor bar and restaurant offers a variety of heated glasshouses, where you can reserve semi-private or private seating. No matter which ticket option you choose, you’ll get a welcome pink tea and a heart-shaped macaroon.

Photograph: Courtesy of Pink Pier

On the menu, you’ll find a variety of themed dishes, including salmon with a pink citrus beurre blanc or heart-shaped cheese ravioli for dinner. For brunch, hot chocolate pancakes are served with pink whipped cream. You can always add on some special treats, like the s’mores with pink marshmallows or chocolate-covered strawberries.

Drinks include The Pink Lady, Pink Bubble Bath, I Pink Therefore I am and Cupid's Cosmo. If you want to go all out, order the Pink Your Heart Out, a jumbo cocktail served in a heart-shaped tumbler (for $15 more, you can take the tumbler home with you). If pink cocktails aren't your thing, there's plenty of beer and wine on the drink list, too.

Photograph: Courtesy of Pink Pier

After you eat, be sure to explore all the photo opportunities around the venue. There's a life-size Sweethearts box, a Lover's Throne and a photo frame where you'll get the city as your backdrop.

Reservations are available every day of the week, and you can score happy hour specials and off-peak pricing if you visit Monday-Friday.