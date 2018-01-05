Plans released for a massive new waterfront park in Brooklyn

Brooklyn is about to get a bit more green—and no, we're not talking about marijuana legalization (that'd be our neighbors in New Jersey). We're referencing a plan put forth by Governor Andrew Cuomo in his annual State of the State address on Wednesday to establish a new 407-acre state park near Jamaica Bay.

The space in question is currently on federal land that includes two landfills, but New York State has signed a preliminary agreement with the National Park Service to take control of the land, according to a press release from Cuomo's office. As proposed, it would be the largest state park in New York.

"This new state park will be a treasure in the heart of Brooklyn, offering hundreds of acres of beautiful parkland on the shores of Jamaica Bay," Cuomo said in the press release. "We are committed to ensuring every New Yorker can access the recreational, health and community benefits of open space, and this park will open new doors to wellness for New Yorkers who need it most."

The first phase of the park is expected to open in 2019 and will include a revamped 3.5-mile stretch of waterfront, bike and pedestrian paths and a coastal highland. Phases to follow will bring a bridge connecting two sections of the park, environmental education facilities and an amphitheater.

Cuomo's office released initial renderings for the space, which you can gawk at below.

Image: Courtesy Governor Cuomo's office

Image: Courtesy Governor Cuomo's office

