Pop Up Grocer is back with a gorgeous snack shop to hangout in

Grocer is a strong word for the pop-up that first opened in New York a few months ago and has a returned in a new location for the fall on the Bowery. You won't find fresh produce or eggs at Emily Schildt's Pop Up Grocer targeting millennial-minded consumers. But, in place of this, they offer things like Banza pasta made from chickpeas, coconut yogurt from Cocojune, African egunsi soup by Egunsi Foods and seaweed snacks by Nora. Overall, there are 124 new brands joining the roster with samples offered daily.

With the new space, it's clear Schildt has developed an incredibly aesthetically-pleasing environment for snack shopping. We first reported on Pop Up Grocer's back in April, but for those of you who didn't visit the store in its first iteration, it's essentially a spot to find all those dreamy products you keep getting targeted ads for on social media but don't know where to find IRL.

Photograph: Courtesy Pop Up Grocer

For its fall incarnation, the team has evolved the snack spot to be a place you can hangout as well. The interior design is reminiscent of Clinton Hill's design and coffee shop, Relationships, featuring a lamp made out of a colander by Like Minded Objects (a design studio based out of Hudson that also has furniture at acclaimed restaurant Lil Deb's Oasis) and other furniture items sourced from some of our favorite vintage shops, like Bi-Rite and Odd Eye. Seems like an idyllic alternative to the sad "boyfriend chair," where you can park someone to flip through their phone while you peruse the aisles.

Throughout its run in Nolita, which lasts until the end of October, the shop will be activated with several after-hours events, including one with Sierra Tishgart of Great Jones cookware in discussion with Indian-ish author Priya Krishna. On October 3rd, there will be a free vegan ice cream sundae bar with toppings like Szechuan chili sauce or date syrup and alternative milk flavors like oat.

In the prior pop-up, daily baked goods were provided by West Village all-day cafe west~bourne. For this version, modern luncheonette Gertie will be providing hot coffee, muffins, sourdough loaves and even their in-house line of recently-launched sauces.

Pop Up Grocer is located at 208 Bowery, in New York, NY. Open 7 days a week from 9am - 7pm.

Photograph: Courtesy Pop Up Grocer