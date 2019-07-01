Gertie and Hunky Dory are joining restaurants for July 4th tiki party

The job of a food editor is, to a large extent, to curate the best of the city. That's why sometimes we wish we could smoosh two of our favorite spots into one mega-hit restaurant. Gertie and Hunky Dory have been two of the best new restaurants to open in 2019 so far, making many of our lists. For Fourth of July weekend, Gertie and Hunky Dory are making our dreams come true, joining forces for a one-night-only tiki party, bringing together hospitality leaders from New York's hottest spots. For those who need a refresher, Gertie is a modern take on a New York luncheonette. Hunky Dory also serves food but is equal parts about owner and expert bartender, Claire Sprouse's cocktails, where she focuses on bringing more sustainability behind the bar while also letting her customers have a lot of fun along the way.

Come by Gertie on Sunday, July 7th for their summer celebration that will include food from Gertie's Will Edwards and Katy Moore and tiki drinks by Claire Sprouse, with special guest stars Orlando Franklin (Maison Premiere), Sara Morrissey (Frenchette), with other collaborators TBD—Here's hoping it's Shannon Mustipher from Glady's, who just wrote her very own book about tiki drinks. Check out more of our favorite new restaurants that recently opened in NYC, with our handy guide.

The tiki event will last from 4PM till closing at Gertie, 357 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Special Menu Items to include: pineapple rotisserie pork sandwiches w/ sweet & sour cabbage

shrimp on a stick + sweet chili sauce Drinks from Hunky Dory's Claire Sprouse: Waponi Woo (smoky punch fountain)





Madre Mezcal, watermelon, black pepper, fino sherry





Salty Doo (like a piña colada and a salty dog had a baby) Street Pumas Rum, Salted Coconut Yogurt, Grapefruit



Mango-Ango-Lambrusco (blended frozen wine cocktail)



Icy cold Passionfruit & Coffee amaro shooters