Gertie and Hunky Dory are joining restaurants for July 4th tiki party

By Emma Orlow Posted: Monday July 1 2019, 8:51am

Photograph: Ali Garber

The job of a food editor is, to a large extent, to curate the best of the city. That's why sometimes we wish we could smoosh two of our favorite spots into one mega-hit restaurant. Gertie and Hunky Dory have been two of the best new restaurants to open in 2019 so far, making many of our lists.  For Fourth of July weekend, Gertie and Hunky Dory are making our dreams come true, joining forces for a one-night-only tiki party, bringing together hospitality leaders from New York's hottest spots. For those who need a refresher, Gertie is a modern take on a New York luncheonette. Hunky Dory also serves food but is equal parts about owner and expert bartender, Claire Sprouse's cocktails, where she focuses on bringing more sustainability behind the bar while also letting her customers have a lot of fun along the way. 

Come by Gertie on Sunday, July 7th for their summer celebration that will include food from Gertie's Will Edwards and Katy Moore and tiki drinks by Claire Sprouse, with special guest stars Orlando Franklin (Maison Premiere), Sara Morrissey (Frenchette), with other collaborators TBD—Here's hoping it's Shannon Mustipher from Glady's, who just wrote her very own book about tiki drinks. Check out more of our favorite new restaurants that recently opened in NYC, with our handy guide. 

The tiki event will last from 4PM till closing at Gertie, 357 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211. 
Special Menu Items to include:
  • pineapple rotisserie pork sandwiches w/ sweet & sour cabbage 
  • shrimp on a stick + sweet chili sauce 
Drinks from Hunky Dory's Claire Sprouse:
      • Waponi Woo (smoky punch fountain)
        • Madre Mezcal, watermelon, black pepper, fino sherry
      • Salty Doo (like a piña colada and a salty dog had a baby)
    • Street Pumas Rum, Salted Coconut Yogurt, Grapefruit
    • Mango-Ango-Lambrusco (blended frozen wine cocktail)
    • Icy cold Passionfruit & Coffee amaro shooters 
New TOAST alert. April ⛈s bring May 🌸s...and Rhubarb.

#daydrinkin // ALLIGATOR ARMS // dry vermouth + celery + absinthe + lemon + salt 🐊

By Emma Orlow

Combining her background in curatorial with her years in the food industry, Emma Orlow looks for stories about unconventional approaches to dining and the stories of the people behind them. Born and raised in New York, she's spent years covering the food, beverage, and design spaces. In addition to her work at Time Out, she's written for Eater, New York Magazine, Saveur, Vice MUNCHIES, Los Angeles Times, Architectural Digest, Edible Brooklyn, and more! Her words have been included on various school syllabi and panel discussions. Emma also makes art with food, putting on experiential shows throughout the city.

Emma has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the Associate Food & Drink Editor in New York.

