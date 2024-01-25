New York
Timeout

Yu & Me Books storefront in Chinatown
Photograph: Yu & Me Books

Popular Chinatown bookstore Yu and Me Books is reopening

The bookstore is reopening following a fire.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
In the summer of 2023, the city’s literary crowd was struck with news that a fire had destroyed Chinatown bookstore Yu and Me Books, a space highlighting the works of Asian American authors and celebrating Asian heritage.

After a temporary relocation, a very successful online fundraiser that totaled over $350,000 and seemingly endless support from the community, Yu and Me Books will be reopening at its original 44 Mulberry Street address this Sunday, January 28, at 11am.

"I hope that all that enter can feel at home and I know they will be able to find a story that they connect with," said owner Lucy Yu. "I believe the general state of existentialism that we are collectively experiencing can lead to isolation and loss of self as we are all restructuring after 2020. When that happens, we lose sight of the depths of each other and we start to wean off real connection with people. So, in my small little world, I hope to bring people together in engaging meaningfully, if even for a brief moment."

Although the bookstore’s mission remains unchanged, bibliophiles should expect a slightly different-looking space. 

“Layout-wise, I have taken all that I have learned from my experience throughout the last two years and used it to rebuild with more floor space, modularity and updated design while maintaining the same coziness we’ve always had,” Yu revealed.

The bookstore recently announced the grand reopening news on Instagram. The post was met with much fanfare. 

“Me and my credit card are excited to welcome you back to the neighborhood!” one user happily noted. 

"Can’t wait to support," wrote another. 

We wish Yu and Me Books, by many considered one of the top bookstores in NYC, best of luck with this new iteration of the business! 

