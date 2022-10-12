Popular pizza joint Emmy Squared is opening two new locations in NYC

Whether you love it or find it to be more of a "fad" than some of the other best pizza places in NYC, you have to admit that there is something about Emmy Squared that clearly resonates.

With 20 locations all across the U.S., the chain’s fanbase seems to be ever-growing—a fact that the owners are banking on while planning the launch of two new restaurants to add to their New York City roster.

Emmy Squared Pizza Hell’s Kitchen just opened inside a 916-square-foot space boasting 62 seats at 311 West 48th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues. In early November, gourmands will get to flock to Emmy Squared Midtown West at 200 West 60th Street by Lincoln Center. The latter destination will seat up to 120 guests at once inside the 1,697-square-foot venue.

Expect the same-old (delicious) menu items that define other locations to be served at these new addresses, including, of course, their Detroit-style pizza, plant-based meatballs, shareable salads and—duh!—the family-style banana or chocolate pudding. Made for a minimum of two people, it’s customizable for more and it’s certainly the best way to end a meal on premises.

"We are thrilled to expand Emmy Squared Pizza across New York City with two new locations in Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown West," said Howard Greenstone, chief executive officer of Emmy Squared Pizza, in an official statement about the news. "Our brand was born in New York City and we are humbled by the enthusiasm and support we are receiving from the community as we introduce Emmy Squared Pizza into these locations, providing our classic dishes to the Broadway theater and Lincoln Center fans."

What can we say? There can never be too many pizza joints across the city.