COVID-19 memorial
Photograph: Mayor's Office

Portraits of New Yorkers we've lost to COVID-19 lit up the Brooklyn Bridge this past weekend

Over 30,000 New Yorkers have passed since March 14, 2020.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
This past weekend, the city honored those lost to COVID-19 with an official memorial event that was livestreamed on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The remembrance marked one year since the first recorded death from the virus in the city on March 14, 2020.

On Sunday night, as part of the official happening, the city projected the portraits of some of the 30,000 New Yorkers we've lost this past year on the Brooklyn Bridge. Friends and family members were encouraged to submit photos online and the results were sadly spectacular.

"Shoulder to shoulder, one for another, we will bring our city back together," said Mayor Bill de Blasio during the event. "The people walking around today, they carry the hearts of those we’ve lost with them. The moms, the dads, the grandparents, all that was great about them, all that was warm, their souls continue on in their sons and daughters and then their grandchildren. And so, it is to all of us to do something very simple, very beautiful, very powerful. It is time to make them proud."

You can catch the service in its entirety right here:

https://twitter.com/NYCMayor/status/1371246045594755075?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1371246045594755075%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsecretnyc.co%2Fcovid-19-memorial-nyc-brooklyn-bridge%2F

Scroll through some photos from the heartbreaking memorial below and, remember, we're all in this together:

COVID-19 memorial
Photograph: Mayor's office
COVID-19 Day of Remembrance
Photograph: Mayor's office
COVID-19 memorial
Photograph: Mayor's office
COVID-19 memorial
Photograph: Mayor's office

