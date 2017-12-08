  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Pose in a giant snow globe at a new Victoria’s Secret Pink holiday pop-up in NYC

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday December 8 2017, 2:39pm

Pose in a giant snow globe at a new Victoria’s Secret Pink holiday pop-up in NYC
Photograph: Rebecca Fontana

Everyone’s favorite purveyor of five-for-$28 underwear has created a fluorescent-pink winter wonderland in Soho. Capitalizing on the trend of highly Instagrammable holiday pop-ups in NYC this season—everyone and everything from Kylie Jenner to Squishable has created one—Victoria’s Secret Pink’s opened a new pop-up shop in NYC today. 

This pop-up has everything: A giant snow globe. Beanbag chairs shaped like snowballs. A slide into a pool filled with stuffed animals. The whole point of visiting it is to get the ‘gram, but there are also products for sale as well as freebie gift giveaways.

The shop will be open December 8 through 17, from 17pm daily. You can find it at 429 Broadway (down the street from the existing Victoria’s Secret Pink store). It’s free to visit; you just need to download the Pink app to snag an invitation. If you want spend even more time at VS this holiday season, there are also the holiday windows at the Fifth Avenue Victoria’s Secret—with pink Christmas trees, of course. 

 

 

 

Photographs: Rebecca Fontana

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 550 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest