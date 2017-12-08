Pose in a giant snow globe at a new Victoria’s Secret Pink holiday pop-up in NYC

Everyone’s favorite purveyor of five-for-$28 underwear has created a fluorescent-pink winter wonderland in Soho. Capitalizing on the trend of highly Instagrammable holiday pop-ups in NYC this season—everyone and everything from Kylie Jenner to Squishable has created one—Victoria’s Secret Pink’s opened a new pop-up shop in NYC today.

This pop-up has everything: A giant snow globe. Beanbag chairs shaped like snowballs. A slide into a pool filled with stuffed animals. The whole point of visiting it is to get the ‘gram, but there are also products for sale as well as freebie gift giveaways.

The shop will be open December 8 through 17, from 1–7pm daily. You can find it at 429 Broadway (down the street from the existing Victoria’s Secret Pink store). It’s free to visit; you just need to download the Pink app to snag an invitation. If you want spend even more time at VS this holiday season, there are also the holiday windows at the Fifth Avenue Victoria’s Secret—with pink Christmas trees, of course.

Photographs: Rebecca Fontana

