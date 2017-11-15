A Kylie Jenner pop-up shop is opening in NYC next week

NEW YORK TAKEOVER! @kyliecosmetics @topshop! Come see the pop up Nov.20th-Dec.20th ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Lip kits, get your lip kits! Everyone’s fourth-favorite Kardashian-Jenner is opening a pop-up shop in NYC, taking over the Topshop at 608 Fifth Ave.

Open from November 20 to December 20, the shop will have the liquid eyeshadow kits and highlighters you know and love from Kylie Cosmetics, along with two exclusive new lip kits. Rumor has it a special holiday collection is on the way as well.

Kylie Jenner already opened a successful pop-up earlier this year for New York Fashion Week, and people literally camped out to get their hands on her swag. This time, she’s bringing Kylie Cosmetics to shops across the country. (The other locations are in LA, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston and Atlanta.)

The holiday season is already in full swing in NYC, with holiday windows, holiday markets and holiday gift guides aplenty, and this is just one of many new seasonal shops, cafes and bars popping up. So you better start shopping: There’s only six weeks until Christmas, people.

