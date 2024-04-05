Practice your French! Good France Week is back in NYC

Good news, Francophiles: Good France Week is back for its seventh edition, with seven days' worth of delicious gatherings across NYC organized by the Consulate General of France from Saturday, April 13 through Friday, April 19. Loaded with wine workshops, pastry tastings and more, the series aims to France's storied cuisine stateside and introduce the city to the excellence of the country's chefs, artisans and food products.

On April 13, you can enjoy an array of savory snacks, pastries and hot chocolate with a French appetizer feast at Angelina Bryant Park ($15) or taste your way through wines crafted exclusively be women winemakers at a vin party at Winemak'Her Bar ($27).

And before you think that all of France's foodie delights are heavy cheeses and fatty saucisson and buttery baked good, French health coach and nutrition expert Angéline Galinier-Warrain will host a pay-what-you-wish discussion decoding how to choose better food products, held on April 16 at the Consulate General of France in New York (945 Fifth Ave).

A free South of France feast featuring dishes and wines from the picturesque region, set for April 17 at Maison de l'Occitanie, has sadly "sold out" already, but you can still dig into a full spread of French delicacies at OCabanon, from the savory (country pâté, mushroom risotto) to the sweet (crème brûlée, chocolate mousse) on April 18. Attendees will also be receive 10-percent off fab French products at "La Boutique," the restaurant's in-house retailer.

And this being France, of course there's more wine: on April 18 at Chambers, top French sommelier Pascaline Lepeltier will be pouring five selections from the country's wine-growing regions and will discuss the current sustainability challenges faced by French winemakers ($143).



The weeklong festivities conclude with a private decoration ceremony on April 19 honoring French chefs and writers who have made significant contributions to the promotion of French gastronomy in the United States, including cookbook author Sylvia Bigar and chefs Bernard Liberatore, Hervé Malivert and Pierre Landet.

You can register for the Good France Week events on Eventbrite.