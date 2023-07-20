New York
Timeout

Prince William
Photograph: Shutterstock

Prince William will visit NYC this fall

The Prince of Wales will return to the city four months after Harry and Meghan’s car chase.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is hopping across the pond this fall for a short trip to NYC.

According to People.com, Prince William is attending a summit during New York Climate Week on September 18 and 19. 

He’ll attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 19, where 15 Earthshot Prize finalists will be unveiled. These folks are apparently “trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030,” People says.

Prince William was supposed to attend last year’s summit—which was the inaugural one—but his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth died, and he canceled his trip.

“Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you’re all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers,” he said in a recorded statement at the time.

The event takes place during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly as well, so it is expected he will take meetings related to that as well. This is Prince William’s first trip to NYC since 2014. His wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, isn’t expected to join him, according to Newsweek.

His trip takes place just four months after his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited NYC and reported a “near catastrophic” car chase by paparazzi. The couple, who have stepped down from their royal roles, has been waging a legal war against the media, fighting for privacy and fair treatment and coverage after several alleged invasions of privacy and harassment.

Let’s hope Prince William’s trip is less traumatic and he can enjoy some of the best restaurants in NYC while he’s here!

