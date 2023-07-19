13 super fun things Barbie would actually do in NYC

With the Barbie movie's debut this Friday and the very pink marketing campaign taking over screens and stores this summer, we started to wonder: What would Barbie do in NYC? Where would she eat, shop and hang out?

To answer those questions, we polled our staff and our readers to come up with a list of Barbie-approved NYC activities. So after you see the movie this weekend in your full pink glam, head to some of these NYC spots to keep the Barbie fun going.

A very Barbie NYC itinerary

1. Visit NYC’s iconic art museums

As a scholar and teacher in the arts, Barbie's definitely checking out New York City's museums, including seeing the Van Gogh exhibit at The Met.

Photograph: By Andrew Kelly / Courtesy of the Museum of Ice Cream

2. Swim in the pink sprinkle pool at the Museum of Ice Cream

Barbie's not one to miss a fun photo opp, so she'd definitely check out the sprinkle pool at Soho's Museum of Ice Cream for a picture and try some ice cream samples too.

3. Pose for a photo at The Color Factory

While she's in Soho, Barbie would head to The Color Factory for another pink-hued photo opp and to learn about the fascinating science of color.

4. Explore NYSCI

Speaking of science, considering Barbie's roles as a scientist, astrophysicist, chemist, and computer engineer, a visit to the New York Hall of Science in Queens is for sure on her list.

Photograph: By Just dance / Shutterstock

5. Grab a drink at a gay bar

"In Barbie's world, everyone is free to be their truest self," Barbie posted on Instagram along with a rainbow flag emoji at the beginning of Pride month. We have a hunch that this ally would love Hell's Kitchen's Rise Bar with its pink and purple neon ambiance.

6. Meeting fellow vets at The Intrepid

Also on Barbie's resume: An impressive military career, including roles as an Army medic, paratrooper, Air Force pilot and Navy officer. She'd no doubt visit The Intrepid aircraft carrier to reunite with fellow military vets and take some photos together.

7. Hit the beach

As a California girl at heart, Barbie's going to want to hit the beach in NYC. We imagine Coney Island is her beach of choice for its classic Americana vibes. With her lifeguard skills, everybody will be safer with Barbie on patrol.

Photograph: courtesy of Tao Group | Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge

8. Sip pink drinks

From pink cocktails at the Magic Hour Rooftop to pink-themed tea on the Tea Around Town bus, the pink drinks will be flowing on this whirlwind adventure.

9. Shop for some new looks

As a true fashionista, Soho's boutiques would call Barbie's name. She'd also check out the new Tiffany flagship store, the reopened Century 21, the perfume section at Bergdorf's and the stunning shoes at the SJP store.

10. Climb to the top of the Empire State Building

Many celebrities have visited the top of the Empire State Building, and Barbie would definitely claim her spot among them.

11. Hang out in the park

With a parasol in hand, Barbie would stroll through Bryant Park, cheer on the skaters at Washington Square Park, and browse for some art along the Central Park mall.

12. Dine deliciously

The all-pink Pietro Nolita would make an ideal spot for dinner. For dessert: Dominique Ansel Bakery’s famed What-a-Melon Soft Serve, of course.

13. Visit fans

Barbie's not going to leave NYC without visiting her fans. She'll stop by the Barbie section at FAO Schwarz to sign autographs.