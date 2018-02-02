Puppies dressed in cozy sweaters are gathering at Bryant Park on Saturday

The only good thing about having to endure this frigid weather happening in NYC right now is the promise of seeing cute dogs dressed in cozy sweaters. On Saturday, February 3, a bunch of dogs sporting overcoats will gather in one spot for your viewing pleasure: Bryant Park.

In honor of the NYC park's Winter Carnival, the organizers are hosting a Cozy Sweater Pup Meet-Up for dog owners. You and your furry best friend can head to the park to pose for photos at the puppy photo booth before heading to the "Barking Brewhouse" for "craft dog beer, pup pretzels and brats." (Don't worry, there are treats for humans, too.)

Not a pooch owner? It doesn't look like a four-legged fuzzball is required for entry. So if you just so happen to show up around 1pm and a bunch of dogs modeling winter apparel surround you, no one can fault you for that, now can they?

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​