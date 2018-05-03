Queens Night Market reopens with free admission this Saturday

This outdoor food bazaar puts the “mmm” in market.
Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Queens International Night Market, which touts bites from exactly 80 countries. To usher in the grub hub’s spring and summer season, the diverse market hosted two ticketed previews last month to control the crowds. But starting this Saturday, your case-of-the-munchies go-to reopens to the public for free.
If you’re not familiar, the bazaar operates from 6pm to midnight every Saturday and serves hard-to-find cuisine that runs the gamut from Middle Eastern stews to Barbadian fishballs. Best of all, there’s a $5 price-cap on most delicacies (some are $6), so it’s a great spot to score cheap eats.
The open-air market has much more to offer besides fulfilling your late-night food cravings, however. There’s always a great lineup of live music and performances—think Bollywood dancers, Indian electronica tunes, and funky DJ sets. Make sure to shop the retail vendors, hawking handcrafts, NYC-apparel, contemporary art and more. Check out the full vendor list below and prepare to get a taste of the world.
Food:
Arepalicious – Colombian Arepas
Belmere – Haitian Pork Griot & Diri ak Djon Djon
Bliss Street Creamery – Local Small-Batch Ice Cream
Bold Foods – Thai Roasted Crickets and Insect-based Noodles
La Brasa – Roasted Corn & Skewers
Bstro – Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken
Burmese Bites – Burmese Palatas
C Bao – Asian Duck and Pork Buns
Caribbean Street Eats – Trinidadian Shark Sandwiches
Catmint Wheelcake – Taiwanese Wheelcakes
Cilantro and Mint – Indian Chole Bhature & Kachori
Completo NYC – Chilean Completos & Chacareros
Cristian’s Pudding – Rice Pudding
DiLena's Dolcini – Cannolis and Boozy Gummy Bears
Eema’s Cuisine – Hawaiian Musubi
Eggloo – Hong Kong Egg Waffles
Gi Hin Mama Food – Squid Skewers
Grilla in Manila – Filipino Choribuger, Dinuguan & Balut
Hercheers Paopao – Wenzhounese Chicken Feet & Lotus Root Skewers
Hong Kong Street Food
I Eat Lao Food – Laotian Larb & Coconut Fried Rice
Inti Sumaq – Peruvian Ceviche & Arroz Chaufa
Jhal – Bangladeshi Jhal Muri & Fuchka
Joey Bats Sweets – Portuguese Pasteis de Nata
Joon – Persian Crispy Rice
Karl's Balls – Japanese Takoyaki
Kouklet – Brazilian Coxinha & Sonho
The Malaysian Project – Malaysian “Ramly” Burgers and Kaya Toast
Mangalitsa Sausage – Mangalitsa Sausage w/ Hungarian Sauerkraut
Mi Pequeño El Salvador – Salvadoran Pupusas
Moffle Bar – Mochi Waffles
Moldovan Waffle Rolls
Moon Man – Indonesian Kue Pancong
MumsKitchens NYC – Barbadian Fishballs
Panda Café – Bubble Tea & Shaved Ice
Parantha Alley – Indian Parantha
Percy’s Jerk Hut – Jamaican Jerk Chicken & Festival
Primos Variedades –Tacos al Pastor & Tacos de Canasta
Put In Dumplings – Russian Pelmeni
QT Dessert – Sago Pudding & Mango w/Coconut Sticky Rice
La Salumina – Italian Porchetta
Sam’s Fried Ice Cream
Samosa NYC – Sudanese Sambuksa, Ful & Dakwa
Sazon Peruano – Peruvian Jalea & Chicharrones de Pescado
Sweet & Salty – Colombian Empanadas
Taste of Ukraine – Ukrainian Perogies & Borscht
Tojo’s Kitchen – Japanese Nagashisomen & Onigiri
T-swirl Crepe – Japanese Sweet Rice Crepes
Twisted Potato, Inc. – Potato and Sweet Potato Twists
Twistercake – Romanian/Hungarian Chimney Cakes
Warung Roadside – Thai Sai Ua & Green Curry Fried Rice
Art/Merchandise:
All Handmade in NYC – Décor, Wreaths & Flower Arrangements
The August Tree – Novelty Gifts & Pusheen Merchandise
Claws Auto – Auto Decals
Corazon Handcrafts – Mexican Handcrafts
Creature Comforts Stationery and Designs
Esencia En Hilo – Mexican Textiles
Eyes Fuel the Mind – K-pop Swag
Glowing Goodwill – LED Balloons
Lead Ocean Inc. – Designer Umbrellas
Lumière by Lisa – Soy Candles
Queens Thread – Queens-themed Apparel
Phenomenalia – Map-Illustration Art
Polite Hostility Apparel – Witty T-shirts
Raman’s – Handmade Indian Decor
Sabrina’s Henna
Sapphire & Sage – Handmade Jewelry
Students for a Free Tibet – Tibet-themed Apparel
Theobucket Vintage – Vintage Brooches & Ads
Time Weavers Creations – Unique Bath Bombs
Treelights4me – Light-up Art
Treestar – Small Batch Soaps
Tribute Products – Unique Travel Kits
Queens International Night Market (queensnightmarket.com) is located at the New York Hall of Science, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens on Saturdays 6pm–midnight.
