Queens Night Market reopens with free admission this Saturday

This outdoor food bazaar puts the “mmm” in market.

Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Queens International Night Market, which touts bites from exactly 80 countries. To usher in the grub hub’s spring and summer season, the diverse market hosted two ticketed previews last month to control the crowds. But starting this Saturday, your case-of-the-munchies go-to reopens to the public for free.

If you’re not familiar, the bazaar operates from 6pm to midnight every Saturday and serves hard-to-find cuisine that runs the gamut from Middle Eastern stews to Barbadian fishballs. Best of all, there’s a $5 price-cap on most delicacies (some are $6), so it’s a great spot to score cheap eats.

The open-air market has much more to offer besides fulfilling your late-night food cravings, however. There’s always a great lineup of live music and performances—think Bollywood dancers, Indian electronica tunes, and funky DJ sets. Make sure to shop the retail vendors, hawking handcrafts, NYC-apparel, contemporary art and more. Check out the full vendor list below and prepare to get a taste of the world.

Food:

Arepalicious – Colombian Arepas

Belmere – Haitian Pork Griot & Diri ak Djon Djon

Bliss Street Creamery – Local Small-Batch Ice Cream

Bold Foods – Thai Roasted Crickets and Insect-based Noodles

La Brasa – Roasted Corn & Skewers

Bstro – Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

Burmese Bites – Burmese Palatas

C Bao – Asian Duck and Pork Buns

Caribbean Street Eats – Trinidadian Shark Sandwiches

Catmint Wheelcake – Taiwanese Wheelcakes

Cilantro and Mint – Indian Chole Bhature & Kachori

Completo NYC – Chilean Completos & Chacareros

Cristian’s Pudding – Rice Pudding

DiLena's Dolcini – Cannolis and Boozy Gummy Bears

Eema’s Cuisine – Hawaiian Musubi

Eggloo – Hong Kong Egg Waffles

Gi Hin Mama Food – Squid Skewers

Grilla in Manila – Filipino Choribuger, Dinuguan & Balut

Hercheers Paopao – Wenzhounese Chicken Feet & Lotus Root Skewers

Hong Kong Street Food

I Eat Lao Food – Laotian Larb & Coconut Fried Rice

Inti Sumaq – Peruvian Ceviche & Arroz Chaufa

Jhal – Bangladeshi Jhal Muri & Fuchka

Joey Bats Sweets – Portuguese Pasteis de Nata

Joon – Persian Crispy Rice

Karl's Balls – Japanese Takoyaki

Kouklet – Brazilian Coxinha & Sonho

The Malaysian Project – Malaysian “Ramly” Burgers and Kaya Toast

Mangalitsa Sausage – Mangalitsa Sausage w/ Hungarian Sauerkraut

Mi Pequeño El Salvador – Salvadoran Pupusas

Moffle Bar – Mochi Waffles

Moldovan Waffle Rolls

Moon Man – Indonesian Kue Pancong

MumsKitchens NYC – Barbadian Fishballs

Panda Café – Bubble Tea & Shaved Ice

Parantha Alley – Indian Parantha

Percy’s Jerk Hut – Jamaican Jerk Chicken & Festival

Primos Variedades –Tacos al Pastor & Tacos de Canasta

Put In Dumplings – Russian Pelmeni

QT Dessert – Sago Pudding & Mango w/Coconut Sticky Rice

La Salumina – Italian Porchetta

Sam’s Fried Ice Cream

Samosa NYC – Sudanese Sambuksa, Ful & Dakwa

Sazon Peruano – Peruvian Jalea & Chicharrones de Pescado

Sweet & Salty – Colombian Empanadas

Taste of Ukraine – Ukrainian Perogies & Borscht

Tojo’s Kitchen – Japanese Nagashisomen & Onigiri

T-swirl Crepe – Japanese Sweet Rice Crepes

Twisted Potato, Inc. – Potato and Sweet Potato Twists

Twistercake – Romanian/Hungarian Chimney Cakes

Warung Roadside – Thai Sai Ua & Green Curry Fried Rice

Art/Merchandise:

All Handmade in NYC – Décor, Wreaths & Flower Arrangements

The August Tree – Novelty Gifts & Pusheen Merchandise

Claws Auto – Auto Decals

Corazon Handcrafts – Mexican Handcrafts

Creature Comforts Stationery and Designs

Esencia En Hilo – Mexican Textiles

Eyes Fuel the Mind – K-pop Swag

Glowing Goodwill – LED Balloons

Lead Ocean Inc. – Designer Umbrellas

Lumière by Lisa – Soy Candles

Queens Thread – Queens-themed Apparel

Phenomenalia – Map-Illustration Art

Polite Hostility Apparel – Witty T-shirts

Raman’s – Handmade Indian Decor

Sabrina’s Henna

Sapphire & Sage – Handmade Jewelry

Students for a Free Tibet – Tibet-themed Apparel

Theobucket Vintage – Vintage Brooches & Ads

Time Weavers Creations – Unique Bath Bombs

Treelights4me – Light-up Art

Treestar – Small Batch Soaps

Tribute Products – Unique Travel Kits

Queens International Night Market (queensnightmarket.com) is located at the New York Hall of Science, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens on Saturdays 6pm–midnight.

