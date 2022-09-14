It still has some of the best deals in town.

With its summer season’s ending near in the rearview, Queens Night Market, that NYC-favorite sensational feast at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, is already back for fall, 2022, beginning this Saturday, September 17.

More than 50 vendors will fill the two-time World’s Fair site, including six shiny new first-timers. Lemak Kitchen Malaysian restaurant will bring its nasi lemak and roti jala to the market, “little slice of Portugal” Joey Bats Café will serve bifanas, Trini Bites will make Trinidadian curry crab, dumplings and callaloo, Mahanakorn will offer Thai boiled whelk, Crab Pocky will whip up Vietnamese Cha Gio Cuon Tom and Tacos el Guero will prepare an assortment of picaditas.

Photograph: Courtesy of Queens Night Market

Menu items are capped at $6 event-wide and, after charging admission for a couple of preview nights last April, it is, once again, always free to enter. In addition to oodles of wonderful food and drink concessionaires, the site hosts booths for artists, jewelry, apparel, craft and accessory purveyors and other gift-sellers. You can also catch live music, DJ-sets and other performances.

This is Queens Night Market’s seventh year in operation. It has fostered 350 emerging businesses representing more than 90 countries and hosted in excess of two-million guests since 2015, according to organizers. About 20,000 people visited each session over the spring iteration. Queens Night Market is open every Saturday from 5pm to midnight October 29, when it retires with a Halloween adieu in an evening of costume contests and trick-or-treating.