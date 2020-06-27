Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski tells us what he's cooking up for summer and Pride this year

Antoni dishes on his favorites dishes for summer and plans for Pride this year.

As Queer Eye’s resident food and wine expert, Antoni Porowski doesn’t simply help people learn how to cook in their kitchens. Whether it was his controversial guacamole or a crowd-pleasing bruschetta (see recipe below), food is Porowski’s vehicle for connecting people and telling stories.

The past few months, however, have put a different spin on the Canadian’s life.

“With quarantine, everything came to a standstill,” says Porowski. “The bright side of all of that—I know it’s been a very difficult time for a lot of people but I’m an optimist and try to see the positive in everything—the nice thing is I’ve been cooking a shit ton. And I’ve just been able to make every single meal and put care into everything I do and be a little mindful.”

While he’s had more time to cook for himself while staying at home in New York, it’s also changed his plans for Pride in 2020. Last year, he marched in Manhattan with his castmates for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, but this time around, he sees it as a time to take a pause to learn more about LGBTQ+ history as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

Below, you’ll find a recipe Porowski walked us through in an interview with Time Out New York—with tidbits on his favorite dishes in the latest season, his favorite New York bakeries and that he does indeed eat carbs (but just on weekends). He's created the recipe as part of his partnership with the new Verizon Visa® Card which offers some neat perks like cash back on groceries and takeout.

Antoni's Perfect Summer Canapés

Here’s what you’ll need:

2-3 heirloom tomatoes

Package ripe strawberries

1/2-3/4 bunch fresh basil

Balsamic vinegar

Extra Virgin Olive oil

Fresh baguette

1-3 cloves fresh garlic

1/2 log regular goat's cheese

Parmigiano Reggiano

Salt and pepper

Here’s how to make it:

Dice tomatoes and strawberries into roughly the same size and put into a medium size mixing bowl. Add basil (you can simply tear with your hands). Add a few teaspoons each of balsamic vinegar and olive oil to your liking. Sprinkle on pepper. Mix. Cut baguette on the bias into ½ inch slices and brush lightly with olive oil. Put oiled side of bread down on a hot grill pan until you get some nice grill marks (should take a few minutes if your pan is hot). Rub a garlic clove on the bread and spread some goat’s cheese on bread. Add salt to your tomatoes and strawberries and mix well. Top off your bread with the mixture and grate Parmigiano Reggiano cheese on top.

