Randalls Island Park announces its outdoor summer movie schedule

By David Goldberg Posted: Tuesday January 9 2018, 1:04pm

I lost feeling in my fingers and toes while walking from 8th St-NYU subway stop to the IFC Center for a Sunday screening of Spirited Away. It's been so cold lately that even leaving the house for a heated movie theater even feels like a risk. And yet, in just a few months, we'll hopefully beach ourselves in tank tops and short shorts and watch movies outdoors. The future is bright.

Ahead of its peers, Randalls Island Park has announced its slate of free outdoor summer movies, and it's full of crowd-pleasers. Take a look at the lineup below, and try to remember what it was like to be happy about the weather. 

We'll hopefully have announcements in the next few months for outdoor movie series at Bryant Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, McCarren Park and other favorites across town. 

May 25: Moana    

June 9: Ferris Bueller's Day Off     

June 22: Wonder Woman    

July 8: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle    

July 22: Lego: Batman    

August 5: Coco    

August 19: Guardians of the Galaxy     

September 9: Rogue One  

By David Goldberg 353 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

