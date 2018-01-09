Randalls Island Park announces its outdoor summer movie schedule

I lost feeling in my fingers and toes while walking from 8th St-NYU subway stop to the IFC Center for a Sunday screening of Spirited Away. It's been so cold lately that even leaving the house for a heated movie theater even feels like a risk. And yet, in just a few months, we'll hopefully beach ourselves in tank tops and short shorts and watch movies outdoors. The future is bright.

Ahead of its peers, Randalls Island Park has announced its slate of free outdoor summer movies, and it's full of crowd-pleasers. Take a look at the lineup below, and try to remember what it was like to be happy about the weather.

We'll hopefully have announcements in the next few months for outdoor movie series at Bryant Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, McCarren Park and other favorites across town.

May 25: Moana



June 9: Ferris Bueller's Day Off



June 22: Wonder Woman



July 8: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle



July 22: Lego: Batman



August 5: Coco



August 19: Guardians of the Galaxy



September 9: Rogue One





Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.