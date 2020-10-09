Reactions to today’s announcement that Broadway will remain closed until June

With the not entirely unexpected, it was officially announced today the unprecedented shutdown of the Great White Way, which began way back on March 12, will continue well into the new year. Currently, the Broadway League says that theaters will now remain dark until at least May 30, 2021.

With today’s announcement, the entire 2020-2021 Broadway season is now effectively canceled (though you can still catch plenty of fascinating theater online.) The moment represents a tremendous loss for New York’s theatrical community and the city as a whole, and many had strong thoughts on the bracing news.

When broadway returns Fall 202? give the ppl what they REALLY want.



A Legally Blonde revival. — Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) October 9, 2020

This is so tremendously sad, and it's not just Broadway; it's theaters and live performance spaces everywhere. An absolute tragedy there hasn't been more help. https://t.co/bqgBxZvKj6 — Linda Holmes Thinks You're Doing Great (@lindaholmes) October 9, 2020

on broadway's reopening, beside the hurt I feel, another feeling I have is elation. my first thought was, "june is so much better than never!" see, sometimes my heart has felt the "never" and it was thrilling to read a word as concrete as "june." we can do this. — Alex Wyse (@alexwyse) October 9, 2020

If you can at least go to the nearby shops and restaurants, please go. This is such a fragile ecosystem and they will need support till we're back. https://t.co/eMtBFrXAKz — Patrick Vaill (@patrick_vaill) October 9, 2020

The impact of this is much more than lost shows and dollars. Some of it we can't even imagine now. Extremely sad. https://t.co/xPmTdv5tix — Jason Zinoman (@zinoman) October 9, 2020

I profoundly hope that commercial producers and the city are already brainstorming ways to put shows outdoors for spring/summer 2021. And to ANNOUNCE those plans AHEAD OF TIME, so that tourists will come. Hamilton in the Delacourt! SIX at the Coney Island Boardwalk! https://t.co/iMdzZOm7gn — Helen Shaw (@Helen_E_Shaw) October 9, 2020

"The ongoing lack of work in the arts means we face a critical need for a federal COBRA health insurance subsidies, renewed federal unemployment benefits and arts funding," says Mary McColl, executive director for Actors’ Equity Association. “Washington must act.” I agree. — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) October 9, 2020

We are gonna make it back, fam. Resilience. It’s what we do. I love you. ❤️ — Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) October 9, 2020

Broadway will remain closed until May 2021.



As... Saturday Night Live continues to host live studio audiences two blocks away. https://t.co/qLhwwTlDcJ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 9, 2020

Broadway will stay dark until at least May 30, 2021. Anyone paying attention to the pathetic lack of leadership coming from the top should be doubtful of that date. There seems to be no plan to get this industry back, despite Charlotte St. Lying’s BS “working tirelessly” claims. — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) October 9, 2020

A full year without broadway that means a full year without actors/actresses without a job stage crew, designers, dressers, tech, stage managers, orchestra and restaurants around the theater with people out of jobs this is unacceptable please wear a mask — BeetlejuiceBella💚🖤 (@Beetlejuicefan8) October 9, 2020