Gotham golf lovers will no doubt want to tune into the 2024 Masters Tournament this weekend and see which champion gets to take home that coveted emerald jacket. Whether you're a putting pro or you put the green in golf green, golf enthusiasts of all levels can celebrate the professional golf championship with a viewing party at Recreation, the sporty lounge at The Moxy Downtown. But that's not the only thing being celebrated this week: there's also the melty matter of National Grilled Cheese Day!

From Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14, the retro-styled bar will stream the Masters Tournament for all to cheer on their favorite golf pro. Specialty beverages including the Azalea (gin, pineapple juice, lemon juice and grenadine) and the Transfusion (vodka, ginger ale and grape juice) will be on offer, as well as a 2-for-1 beer special in take-home souvenir cups. And to toast (pun intended) to National Grilled Cheese Day on Friday, April 12, attendees will also be able to enjoy a special pimento grilled cheese sandwich for only $1.50 a pop throughout the tournament.

If you want to show off your own club-swinging skills, both Mario Golf and a mini golf putt mat will be available to impress with your golf prowess. Score a hole in one and you'll even earn a free shot at the bar! The 5,000-square-foot lounge area is padded out with fun diversions including classic arcade games like Ms. Pacman, Centipede and Donkey Kong, as well as tabletop (shuffleboard, Skee-Ball) and board games, just in case golf isn't exactly your thing. (If you know your way more around a basketball than those wedges and woods, there's even a half-sized court where you can practice your free throw.)

Recreation is open early, from 7am as a coworking space throughout the day, but it fills up during happy hour so if you want to secure a spot to watch the golf tournament and grab some yummy grilled cheese, making a reservation is a safe bet.