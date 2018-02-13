  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Red fireworks will light up the sky this week for the Lunar New Year

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday February 13 2018, 12:52pm

Red fireworks will light up the sky this week for the Lunar New Year
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/susanjanegolding

It wouldn’t be Lunar New Year without the boisterous noise of pyrotechnics warding off evil spirits! The Year of the Dog kicks off with a bang on Wednesday during a spectacular fireworks show over the Hudson River (Pier 84).

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Chinese New Year in NYC

The show, hosted by Grucci, starts at 8:30pm. This is also a cute (and free!) Valentine’s Day date idea, in case you’re still looking for ways to impress your boo. Wear extra layers before heading outdoors to watch the sky ablaze with bursts of red and gold. Luckily, it won’t be too freezing tomorrow night.

Hudson River, Pier 84, Twelfth Ave and W 44th St (nyclunarnewyear.org). Wed 14 at 8:30pm; free.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest