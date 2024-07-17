It’s official: reservations for New York City Restaurant Week Summer 2024 are now live! Back again for the summer, this twice-annual event offers special deals and discounts at over 600 restaurants across all five boroughs.

“For over 30 years, NYC Restaurant Week has offered people from across the boroughs and around the world a chance to experience the city’s best and most cherished restaurants, old and new, all at an affordable price,” said chef, restaurateur and co-chair of the New York City Tourism + Conventions Culinary Committee, David Burke. “We’re eager to welcome New Yorkers and visitors back this summer to experience the City’s exciting and vibrant dining scene once more.”

While it is billed as a week, Restaurant Week has long been extended, officially running from July 22 to August 18. However, a handful of venues are keeping the fun going, extending their deals all the way to September 18. This year, you can find dining deals priced at $30, $45 and $60 on offer for brunch, lunch and dinner, even on Sundays.

Not sure where to go? Head to NYC Restaurant Week’s website to filter down your choice by cuisine, meal type and even borough you want to dine in. But if combing through hundreds of restaurants overwhelms you, we just dropped our guide to the best things to order for this Restaurant Week. Now, get to eating!