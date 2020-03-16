Restaurant gift cards and merch to buy during coronavirus shutdown

Our favorite New York restaurants and bars often feel like an extension of our cramped apartments. But the spread of COVID-19 is quickly changing all that as Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all restaurants and bars to close—except for offering delivery and take-out—starting 8 p.m. March 16.

This still poses a significant challenge, as the profit margins have never been high for business owners feeding our city. The mandate puts pressure on restaurants and bars already struggling to keep their doors open. On top of that, many employees in the hospitality industry will be left with a paycheck (especially those who depend on tips).

As critics crisscrossing the five boroughs looking for the best bites to share with our readers, we know it is our duty to help bring you the best of the best even when dining out is facing challenges. Even if you are self-isolating in the coming weeks, there are many ways to still support your favorite food businesses. Buying gift cards and restaurant merch is a great way to support your go-to spots in the meantime, so these businesses can continue to pay their bills and staff.

When the public health crisis is under control, we’ll be ready to patronize our favorite establishments (perhaps with a shirt or tote in hand). In the meantime, should you choose delivery, we put together a list of our favorite spots that do that, too.

As always, if you have recommendations of spots we missed, please send them to food.ny@timeout.com

