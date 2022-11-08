New York
Timeout

Roberta's
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

Roberta's is opening a giant pizzeria near MSG

It’ll be its largest Manhattan location yet.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Roberta’s, the favorite Bushwick wood-fired pizzeria, is expanding just as the new Penn District expands, with another location in that new development.

According to the New York Post, it’ll open at 1 Penn East, which is a two-story building near Seventh Avenue and 33rd Street that will have a roof deck and outdoor patio when it opens in the fall of 2023. In total, it’ll have 5,200 square feet to serve pizza, pasta and drinks across.

Lee & Associates NYC’s Jeffrey Lopez represented the restaurant in the deal, the Post says. Lopez said the new space is “the ideal location in the center of midtown and the Penn district,” since it is “a stone’s throw from Madison Square Garden.”

Roberta’s co-owner Brandon Hoy told the Post that the shop tends to “gravitate toward interesting neighborhoods with a rich history and abundance of creativity,” similar to the original Roberta’s in Bushwick.

Roberta’s, which has other locations in East Williamsburg and at Urbanspace food halls in midtown, is on our list of the best pizzerias in NYC for its excellent, locally sourced dishes, such as delicate bibb lettuce with red-cherry vinaigrette or linguine carbonara made with lamb pancetta. Its pies—like the Cheesus Christ, topped with mozzarella, Taleggio, Parmesan, black pepper and cream—are among Brooklyn’s best.

Roberta's
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

