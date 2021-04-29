Roberta’s is opening a new location in Domino Park this weekend

This weekend promises to be a great one for two reasons: the weather is supposed to be beautiful and a new Roberta's location is opening up at Domino Park.

The new waterfront destination in South Williamsburg will be Roberta's second—the first one is in Bushwick—and it joins a roster of new vendors that have and will set up camp in the park in upcoming months. The list of already-open spaces includes perennial local favorite OddFellows Ice Cream Co., Two Hands coffee shop and Brooklyn-founded brewery Other Half Brewing. You can basically satisfy all your food group requirements at Domino Park this summer.

Back to Roberta's, which will officially start welcoming diners tomorrow: in addition to satisfying palates with their always-delicious famous original pizza (tomato, mozzarella, Parmigiano, caciocavallo, oregano, chili) and classic Margherita, the new location will be the debut site of a new pie, the Ursula parade. For $24, you'll get to devour a pizza drenched in Littleneck clams, mozzarella, Parmigiano, cream and Calabrian chili. We're salivating at the mere thought of it.

Also new in the neighborhood this summer: a climate change-themed mini-golf course right along the East River. Announced at the beginning of April, Putting GREEN will be an 18-hole course on a 15,000-square-foot tiered deck on the North Williamsburg riverfront (that would be just north of Domino Park) that won't just be fun to visit but will seek to educate New Yorkers about climate change, animal habitats and all things green.

Williamsburg is clearly the place to be these days.

And now, just because it's gloomy outside and in celebration of Roberta's newest location, we include a slideshow of pizza images that (warning!) will probably convince you to indulge in lunch a bit earlier than usual. Enjoy!

