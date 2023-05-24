Beach season is upon us, and Rockaway Bazaar is back at Rockaway Beach, making your time in the sun even more fun!

Returning for its third season, Rockaway Bazaar will kick off Memorial Day weekend with a slew of free concerts, plus food and merch at the Beach 97th Street concession building.

Food vendors include beach-friendly favorites like Red Hook Lobster Pound, La Cevicheria, Seany Pizza, Hook Burger, Chickwreck, OddFellows and Edible Island. New additions to the 97th Street beach include Wise Clock Cafe, Amour Fresco and Washed Up. Sand Shark Bar will be pouring frozen cocktails, draft beer and wine and introducing a brand new lineup of sake-based beachy cocktails!

The 97th Street location has been completely renovated and designed by KTISMAStudios. The space features see-through overhead doors, raised ceilings, new lighting, and new painting. The building has also been winterized so it can operate year-round.

If you like weekend nights on the beach, a free summer concert series every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and National Holidays will bring groovy music and dancing. Weekends will also host local clothing vendors including Zingara Vintage, DeLaMer 1981, Pattern Village, Rockaway Beach Local and Lola Star.

Weekday warriors can visit on Thursday nights for the weekly Rasta Lobstah Jam, a New England-style lobster boil with live reggae music. More summer activities like movie nights, yoga, volleyball and more will be scheduled throughout the season.

Beyond the 97th Street headquarters, Rockaway Bazaar is also offering refreshments throughout the stretch of sand. At 86th, Rippers will return for their much-loved burgers and fries and at 106th, Caracas will once again serve its famous arepas. At 68th, Slutty Sammy’s will vend specialty grilled cheese and Rails will sell jerk chicken. And up at 73rd, Josie’s Delights will serve empanadas. Beachside Valet carts will roll along the sand with ice cream and Mr. Softee will be stationed along the Shore Front Pkwy all summer long.

Rockaway Beach is accessible via subway, bus, and ferry.