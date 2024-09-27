Rooftop Cinema Club is out for blood with this fall lineup for a great cause

At Rooftop Cinema Club this October, you can scare yourself silly (or laugh yourself into a fit if that’s more your style) with its slate of festive films.

Previously an only-for-summer activity, the fan-favorite rooftop cinema is staying open through the fall with some incredible movies and cool activations this fall. Here's what to expect and how to get tickets.

Rooftop Cinema Club promises to put the "sin" in cinema with a lineup of haunting and horrifying films—if you’re brave enough to watch. On the calendar for October: Hocus Pocus, Friday the 13th, Mean Girls, The Shining, Beetlejuice, Death Becomes Her, Halloweentown, Practical Magic, American Psycho, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloween, Scream, and more.

Photograph: By John-Warren Hendricks/Courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club

Also during October, Rooftop Cinema Club is out for blood (literally), as they're partnering with the NYC Blood Bank to raise awareness of the importance of donating blood. The Blood Bank team will be onsite October 5, October 12, October 19, and October 26 doing giveaways before screenings. Also expect a signature spooky cocktail and special popcorn boxes for those special events.

If you’re a Rocky Horror Picture Show fan or want to get in on the phenomenon, it’s your time to shine. On October 20, it’s the Rocky Horror Drag Show where dazzling queens will channel Frank-N-Furter and the gang, followed by a screening of the cult classic. All are welcome to get dolled up for the occasion with corsets and fishnets.

But if fishnets aren't your thing, you can definitely show up in a cozy hoodie or a snuggly sweater for a show on one of these cool fall nights.

Photograph: Courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club

Tips for experiencing Rooftop Cinema Club

The cinema is located high above Midtown's streets on the Skylawn rooftop of the Embassy Suites Hotel on West 37th Street where the skyline serves as an incredible backdrop. Don't worry about background noise, though: You'll get your own set of wireless headphones that block out street noise, and you can adjust the volume as needed.

As for seating, you'll get to choose a standard high-back lounge chair or a premium lounge chair that comes with extra cushions. You'll book your ticket type, then get to pick your exact seat on-site, first-come, first-served. Ticket prices range from $12-$29/person depending on your seating preference and movie time.

Snacks are, of course, an important part of the movie-going experience, and Rooftop Cinema Club delivers with hot dogs, Bavarian pretzels, nachos, popcorn, and pizza. There’s also a full bar on-site with beer, wine and themed cocktails.

A few more tips: If you're going to a daytime screening, wear some sunscreen; if you're going in the evening, bring a jacket. The cinema's cashless, so be sure to bring a debit or credit card.