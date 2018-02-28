  • News
RuPaul’s DragCon is returning to NYC this September

By David Goldberg Posted: Wednesday February 28 2018, 11:49am

Photograph: Courtesy Elyssa Goodman

Last week, RuPaul announced that season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race would premiere on March 22—and feature five fabulous NYC drag queens. Yesterday, the Drag Race PR machine dropped the date for the second annual RuPaul's DragCon NYC. And let's not forget that All Stars 3 is still on the air. What's next? RUN—the RuPaul Network? Or maybe a vice presidential run with Oprah? Ru at least deserves a fast food chain.

DragCon is hitting Javits Center September 28, 29 and 30 (don't worry—it's not conflicting with any major Jewish high holy days, I checked for you), adding a third day of festivities to last year's already-slammed weekend. Besides tickets, you better start saving for endless merch and a week's worth of drag comedy shows, runway performances and afterparties. And dare I ask, what are you wearing? I'm exhausted just writing this.

Announced guests include Aja, Jasmine Masters, Trixie Mattel and Mama Ru herself. You can expect legions of Drag Race veterans and local queer luminaries to sign on by September.

Badges go on sale May 14 at rupaulsdragcon.com. Check out images from last year's convention here

