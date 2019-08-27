Sahadi’s is opening an Industry City restaurant and grocery this week

Since opening on Atlantic Avenue in 1948, Sahadi’s has remained a New York institution (it first opened in Manhattan in 1895). Now, the Middle Eastern grocery is expanding for the first time in 70 years of operation, with a new market in Industry City. In addition to the same high-quality, hard-to-find spices and Lebanese pantry staples, the new Sahadi's will be home to the company's first-ever cafe and bar, with a kitchen led by Alexander Dinnerstein. Continuing their legacy of making many of their offerings in-house, daily mezze dishes will include kibbeh, hummus and couscous timbale, joined by a a full-service coffee bar, lunch with saj-bread sandwiches and house-cured basturma, bakery items and grab 'n go—Mediterranean wines and spirits will also be available. The market is set to open to the public this Thursday, August 29th.
The new Industry City location will be a sprawling 7,500-square-foot space and is intended to be "a departure from the ticketed, bazaar-like atmosphere at the original location," with more room to relax in the seated area as well as spacious aisles. Alongside the new restaurant concept, the Sahadi's location will have new collaborations and features that there wasn't room for in the Cobble Hill original. Blue Marble will create custom ice cream flavors for Sahadi's: orange with apricot, sahlab mastic pistachio and vanilla with tahini and date. Likewise, the spot will include new products from Lebanon, with syrups made from mulberries.
“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Brooklyn,” shares co-owner Pat Whelan in the press release. “And keep good, solid manufacturing and hospitality jobs in our community. We’ve always been committed to diversity in hiring practices." The new Industry City market and restaurant is located near Sahadi's wholesale warehouse in Sunset Park and will join other food destinations at the complex, such as Japan Village (which we recently reviewed).
Sahadi's is located in Industry City at 34 -35th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232 and will open this Thursday, August 29th.
