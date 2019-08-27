Sahadi’s is opening an Industry City restaurant and grocery this week

Since opening on Atlantic Avenue in 1948, Sahadi’s has remained a New York institution (it first opened in Manhattan in 1895). Now, the Middle Eastern grocery is expanding for the first time in 70 years of operation, with a new market in Industry City. In addition to the same high-quality, hard-to-find spices and Lebanese pantry staples, the new Sahadi's will be home to the company's first-ever cafe and bar, with a kitchen led by Alexander Dinnerstein. Continuing their legacy of making many of their offerings in-house, daily mezze dishes will include kibbeh, hummus and couscous timbale, joined by a a full-service coffee bar, lunch with saj-bread sandwiches and house-cured basturma, bakery items and grab 'n go—Mediterranean wines and spirits will also be available. The market is set to open to the public this Thursday, August 29th.

“Our family and our business have deep roots in Brooklyn. We live here, we work here,” shares co-owner Christine Sahadi Whelan, in a press release provided to Time Out New York . Sahadi Whelan operates the store alongside her brother, Ron Sahadi and her husband, Patrick Whelan. “Brooklyn is a dynamic place. We’re constantly looking for ways to innovate while preserving what our longtime customers know and love. The Industry City store will allow us to share the beloved Sahadi food and hospitality in a new, modern setting.” This summer, the beloved market offered za'atar chicken sandwiches and harissa carrots out of a tuk-tuk in Industry City, in anticipation of the new space.

ice cream flavors for Sahadi's: orange with apricot, sahlab mastic pistachio and vanilla with tahini and date. Likewise, the spot will include new products from Lebanon, with syrups made from mulberries.