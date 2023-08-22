Sail on the city’s first floating tennis court captained by Maria Sharapova

New York City is full of outdoor, indoor, and new pop-up tennis courts, but a floating tennis court has yet to sail the Hudson River. Until September.

New York’s first official floating tennis court will pop up on the Circle Line, which will become the SS evian for one day. On Sunday, September 10, in honor of the U.S. Open Men’s Final, guests will be able to watch the tournament, hydrate with the sponsored water and sit courtside at a pink tennis court.

Honorary captain and former U.S. Open Champion Maria Sharapova will offer exclusive insights into the match and lead an afternoon waterside chat, moderated by tennis star Andrea Petkovic, discussing the Women’s Final match which will have taken place the day before.

Better yet, one lucky guest will be selected to volley with Sharapova on board (the court is netted, so no balls are lost at sea), along with two tickets to the 2024 U.S. Open. The winner will be randomly selected and notified via email before the cruise, so you can dress (and practice) appropriately.

Tickets are $99 and will be released in limited quantities at 9am on August 22, August 29, and September 5. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Billion Oyster Project, a New York City-based nonprofit dedicated to restoring oyster reefs to New York Harbor and preserving the city's waterways. Tickets include complimentary cocktails, beer and wine from an open bar, classic lobster rolls provided by North River Lobster Co, and passed hors d'oeuvres.

The two-hour cruise boards at Pier 81 (41st Street and 12th Avenue) starting at 2:35pm. The boat will depart at 3:45pm and return at 5:45pm. Guests are welcome to stay on board until the tennis match is complete, which is when the event will end. All passengers must be 21 or older.