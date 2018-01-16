Salt Bae opens his sexy, salt-sprinkling steakhouse in midtown on Thursday

Not since Michael Jackson moonwalked or Cam Newton dabbed has such attention been paid to one man's wholly original move. Enter: Salt Bae (aka Nusret Gökçe).

The food world's favorite butcher and sentient GIF, will open the doors to his first New York City steakhouse this Thursday. The Turkish chef, who owns nearly a dozen restaurants across the Middle East, became an internet sensation after a video of him theatrically sprinkling salt on a steak went viral. Since then, his Insta video has garnered more than 16 million views, he's cooked for Leo DiCaprio and Diddy and recently opened his first U.S. restaurant in Miami.

Now, New Yorkers will be able to enjoy his charcoal-cooked and tableside-carved veal, lamb and steaks (rib-eye, lokum, filet) at Nusr-Et, his brand-new NYC midtown restaurant at 60 W 53rd St starting this Thursday. Check out the website, or call 212-315-3660 to try to make a reservation (although we think it'll book up pretty fast for you and your non-salt bae).

Sprinkle on, Salt Bae, sprinkle on.

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

