Sarah Jessica Parker
Photograph: Danielle Levitt

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals her top 10 favorite shops in the West Village

The actress, fashionista and longtime West Village resident shares her off-the-beaten-path faves.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Sarah Jessica Parker is the consummate New York City resident—aside from her decades-long role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and And Just Like That—she’s a longtime West Village local with a pulse on the stylish, the sensational and the essential.

She’s not only a performer, she’s a business owner here in the Big Apple and abroad. Her shoe shop, SJP, is located on Bleecker Street (and is offering free cosmos this week), after all. So she knows a thing or two about what makes a good NYC spot.

This month, she partnered up with Apple Maps to create a guide to her favorite West Village spots for holiday shopping, from perfume to clothes sellers, under Apple’s “Hyperlocal” project. SJP’s picks aren’t the obvious ones because she believes “going off the beaten track is the best way to explore NYC” — and we agree!

RECOMMENDED: Candace Bushnell talks 'Sex and the City,' a changing NYC and her favorite local spots

1. Yamadaya

450 Sixth Avenue at West 10th Street
“You think you don’t need anything in here, but bring your recycled grocery bags. I’ve never left empty-handed. Be sure to check the prepared foods section, as well as the fresh packaged items. And don’t miss the ‘chip’ aisle. They also have crazy amazing things for your kitchen!”

2. Three Lives & Company

154 West 10th Street at Waverly Place
"What can I say? You'll go in there for one thing but leave with your hands full. Make sure you ask any of the people working there for their recommendations. It's not just every author's first stop on their book tour, it's a neighborhood landmark."

3. SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, of course

385 Bleecker Street at Perry Street
"Located on one of the most coveted corners in New York City, we like to think of it as a candy store for your feet.”

4. Aedes Perfumery

16A Orchard Street (formerly on Christopher Street)
“Make the pilgrimage and cross the threshold into this exquisite sensory fantasia. Same owners as the day they opened in 1995!”

5. Madame Matovu

240 West 10th Street near Hudson Street
"A petite boutique that houses treasures. All delicately and thoughtfully chosen by its elegant proprietress. I don’t know how many years it has been perfectly situated on West 10th Street or how many years I have been visiting and happily losing time.”

6. Pop the Cork Wine Merchants 

145 Seventh Avenue South at Charles Street
"The definition of the most friendly, informed wine and spirit purveyor. The store is tiny but stocks all the things you know and all the things you don't know but should. The owner and his son know everyone by name and take good care of all who enter.”

7. Tarin Thomas

92 Perry Street at Bleecker Street
"This is a more recent find of mine. Newer to the West Village. I always want to stop in and see what new items they've found for their customers. There's always something surprising, from a vintage glass piece to a pair of vintage Levis. As well, their made-to-order jewelry is all unique and beautiful."

8. Varsano’s Chocolate

172 West 4th Street at Jones Street
“All of the chocolate is hand-dipped by the owner, Marc Varsano. It’s the perfect place to stop off last minute for a host gift, or to plan in advance for the holidays, birthdays, or just someone that needs a sweet gesture.”

9. Framebridge Greenwich Village

1 Bank Street at Greenwich Avenue
"They cut through all of your confusion on how to frame something and what materials to use. The staff is always helpful, takes time with every customer, and every now and then you bump into a famous local artist who is there to get a frame as well."

10. Perry Street Reflexology

77 Perry Street near Bleecker Street
"The greatest quiet escape. There's only two chairs, but four of the strongest, most soothing hands in New York City."

