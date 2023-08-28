Say ‘goodbye’ to regular F and M train service until next year

Service between Manhattan and Queens will be frequently suspended and changed until 2024.

Subway rides just got more expensive, but some routes may not feel worth your fare for the foreseeable future.

As part of an ongoing track reconstruction project, replacement tracks along the F line between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and 36 St in Queens will cause some major service disruptions through 2024.

RECOMMENDED: NYC’s subway stops get the spotlight in this new photography book

As of Monday, August 28, F train service will be rerouted via the E line in both directions between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av.

Weekday F train service will be suspended between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Ctr and Forest Hills-71 Av.

Between midnight and 5am, F train service is suspended, and the free Q94 buses will connect the Roosevelt Island, 21 St-Queensbridge and Queens Plaza stations everyday from 5am - 11:59pm.

The good news: The M train will operate between Middle Village-Metropolitan Ave and 57 St/6 Av in Manhattan between 6am and 9pm on weekdays. At night, between 9pm and 6am and on weekends, the F will operate its normal service between Metropolitan Ave and Essex St. or Myrtle Ave, and the 57 St/6 Ave station will be closed.

Also this week, the M line will shut down starting Wednesday, August 30. At 9:45pm that evening, there will be no M train service. M train service will resume at 5am on Tuesday, September 5.

Not all is frustrating in MTA land. The C, N and R trains saw a bump in frequency this summer, with weekday trains now arriving every 8 minutes instead of 10, and more frequent service on additional lines is on the way.