New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
M train
OsugiNew York, NY, USA - June 15, 2016: 7 line subway :A Subway Train Approaching a Station in New York

Say ‘goodbye’ to regular F and M train service until next year

Service between Manhattan and Queens will be frequently suspended and changed until 2024.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Subway rides just got more expensive, but some routes may not feel worth your fare for the foreseeable future.

As part of an ongoing track reconstruction project, replacement tracks along the F line between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and 36 St in Queens will cause some major service disruptions through 2024. 

RECOMMENDED: NYC’s subway stops get the spotlight in this new photography book

As of Monday, August 28, F train service will be rerouted via the E line in both directions between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av. 

Weekday F train service will be suspended between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Ctr and Forest Hills-71 Av.

Between midnight and 5am, F train service is suspended, and the free Q94 buses will connect the Roosevelt Island, 21 St-Queensbridge and Queens Plaza stations everyday from 5am - 11:59pm. 

The good news: The M train will operate between Middle Village-Metropolitan Ave and 57 St/6 Av in Manhattan between 6am and 9pm on weekdays. At night, between 9pm and 6am and on weekends, the F will operate its normal service between Metropolitan Ave and Essex St. or Myrtle Ave, and the 57 St/6 Ave station will be closed.

Also this week, the M line will shut down starting Wednesday, August 30. At 9:45pm that evening, there will be no M train service. M train service will resume at 5am on Tuesday, September 5.

Not all is frustrating in MTA land. The C, N and R trains saw a bump in frequency this summer, with weekday trains now arriving every 8 minutes instead of 10, and more frequent service on additional lines is on the way. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.