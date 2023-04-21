Say “kanpai!” to a record 576 spirits at NYC’s The Joy of Sake

The Joy of Sake is back with its largest sake selection yet.

Sake lovers, rejoice! The Joy of Sake, the world's largest sake tasting outside of Japan, is making its 22nd annual return to New York City on June 16 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea from 6:30pm to 9:30pm and it's doing it up big.

We're talking about a festival-record 576 competition-level sakes featured during a walkaround tasting, including more than 300 selections rarely available in the United States. That's up from a mere 124 bottles at the inaugural event back in 2001. Some of the bottles featured are award winners from the U.S. National Sake Appraisal, a rigorous blind tasting conducted by 10 judges in both Japan and the United States.



“Sake's popularity is here to stay,” says The Joy of Sake founder Chris Pearce. “It's now a celebration sake-lovers in New York look forward to every year.”

With all of that premium sake—which ranges in style from fragrant and fruity daiginjo to richer, more acidic junmai options and hails from every sake-brewing region in Japan—you're going to need some bites to offset the booze, and the event will deliver with sake-inspired appetizers from sixteen top Asian restaurants.



The full food lineup includes:

BondSt : Snow Crab Hiyashi Chawanmushi with Chili Ponzu

: Snow Crab Hiyashi Chawanmushi with Chili Ponzu Sakagura : Hiyashi Madai Chazuke and Buta Kakuni

: Hiyashi Madai Chazuke and Buta Kakuni Yopparai : Tokoroten 4 Ways (soy and vinegar, ume with micro greens, sweet red bean broth, and kuromitsu and kinako)

: Tokoroten 4 Ways (soy and vinegar, ume with micro greens, sweet red bean broth, and kuromitsu and kinako) Kissaki : Classic Futomaki

: Classic Futomaki Juban : Sautéed Bok Choi with Yuba

: Sautéed Bok Choi with Yuba En Japanese Brasserie : Ebi Shinjo + Shishito Peppers

: Ebi Shinjo + Shishito Peppers Towa : Prosciutto Maki with Crab Meat and Avocado

: Prosciutto Maki with Crab Meat and Avocado Sen Sakana : Yuzu Leche D’tigre with Prosciutto and Crab Meat

: Yuzu Leche D’tigre with Prosciutto and Crab Meat Kimika : Curry Arancini with Japanese Curry Sauce

: Curry Arancini with Japanese Curry Sauce Sarashina Horii : Sarashina Soba Sushi Roll and Soba Seed Risotto

: Sarashina Soba Sushi Roll and Soba Seed Risotto Katsuya : Wagyu Gyoza with Black-Garlic Ponzu

: Wagyu Gyoza with Black-Garlic Ponzu Rule of Thirds : Tsukemono Skewer

: Tsukemono Skewer Momoya : Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna

: Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna Zuma : Hamachi Tartare Temaki with Truffle Mayonnaise

: Hamachi Tartare Temaki with Truffle Mayonnaise Insa: Yukhwe (Wagyu Beef Tartare)

Tickets are $130 and are available now at The Joy of Sake website.