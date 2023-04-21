Say “kanpai!” to a record 576 spirits at NYC’s The Joy of Sake

[title]
Sake lovers, rejoice! The Joy of Sake, the world's largest sake tasting outside of Japan, is making its 22nd annual return to New York City on June 16 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea from 6:30pm to 9:30pm and it's doing it up big.
We're talking about a festival-record 576 competition-level sakes featured during a walkaround tasting, including more than 300 selections rarely available in the United States. That's up from a mere 124 bottles at the inaugural event back in 2001. Some of the bottles featured are award winners from the U.S. National Sake Appraisal, a rigorous blind tasting conducted by 10 judges in both Japan and the United States.
“Sake's popularity is here to stay,” says The Joy of Sake founder Chris Pearce. “It's now a celebration sake-lovers in New York look forward to every year.”
With all of that premium sake—which ranges in style from fragrant and fruity daiginjo to richer, more acidic junmai options and hails from every sake-brewing region in Japan—you're going to need some bites to offset the booze, and the event will deliver with sake-inspired appetizers from sixteen top Asian restaurants.
The full food lineup includes:
- BondSt: Snow Crab Hiyashi Chawanmushi with Chili Ponzu
- Sakagura: Hiyashi Madai Chazuke and Buta Kakuni
- Yopparai: Tokoroten 4 Ways (soy and vinegar, ume with micro greens, sweet red bean broth, and kuromitsu and kinako)
- Kissaki: Classic Futomaki
- Juban: Sautéed Bok Choi with Yuba
- En Japanese Brasserie: Ebi Shinjo + Shishito Peppers
- Towa: Prosciutto Maki with Crab Meat and Avocado
- Sen Sakana: Yuzu Leche D’tigre with Prosciutto and Crab Meat
- Kimika: Curry Arancini with Japanese Curry Sauce
- Sarashina Horii: Sarashina Soba Sushi Roll and Soba Seed Risotto
- Katsuya: Wagyu Gyoza with Black-Garlic Ponzu
- Rule of Thirds: Tsukemono Skewer
- Momoya: Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna
- Zuma: Hamachi Tartare Temaki with Truffle Mayonnaise
- Insa: Yukhwe (Wagyu Beef Tartare)
Tickets are $130 and are available now at The Joy of Sake website.