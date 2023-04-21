New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Joy of Sake
The Joy of SakeThe Joy of Sake

Say “kanpai!” to a record 576 spirits at NYC’s The Joy of Sake

The Joy of Sake is back with its largest sake selection yet.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

Sake lovers, rejoice! The Joy of Sake, the world's largest sake tasting outside of Japan, is making its 22nd annual return to New York City on June 16 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea from 6:30pm to 9:30pm and it's doing it up big.

We're talking about a festival-record 576 competition-level sakes featured during a walkaround tasting, including more than 300 selections rarely available in the United States. That's up from a mere 124 bottles at the inaugural event back in 2001. Some of the bottles featured are award winners from the U.S. National Sake Appraisal, a rigorous blind tasting conducted by 10 judges in both Japan and the United States.

“Sake's popularity is here to stay,” says The Joy of Sake founder Chris Pearce. “It's now a celebration sake-lovers in New York look forward to every year.”

With all of that premium sakewhich ranges in style from fragrant and fruity daiginjo to richer, more acidic junmai options and hails from every sake-brewing region in Japan—you're going to need some bites to offset the booze, and the event will deliver with sake-inspired appetizers from sixteen top Asian restaurants.

RECOMMENDED: The 17 best Japanese restaurants in New York City

The full food lineup includes:

  • BondSt: Snow Crab Hiyashi Chawanmushi with Chili Ponzu
  • Sakagura: Hiyashi Madai Chazuke and Buta Kakuni
  • Yopparai: Tokoroten 4 Ways (soy and vinegar, ume with micro greens, sweet red bean broth, and kuromitsu and kinako)
  • Kissaki: Classic Futomaki
  • Juban: Sautéed Bok Choi with Yuba
  • En Japanese Brasserie: Ebi Shinjo + Shishito Peppers
  • Towa: Prosciutto Maki with Crab Meat and Avocado
  • Sen Sakana: Yuzu Leche D’tigre with Prosciutto and Crab Meat
  • Kimika: Curry Arancini with Japanese Curry Sauce
  • Sarashina Horii: Sarashina Soba Sushi Roll and Soba Seed Risotto
  • Katsuya: Wagyu Gyoza with Black-Garlic Ponzu
  • Rule of Thirds: Tsukemono Skewer
  • Momoya: Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna
  • Zuma: Hamachi Tartare Temaki with Truffle Mayonnaise
  • Insa: Yukhwe (Wagyu Beef Tartare)

Tickets are $130 and are available now at The Joy of Sake website.

The Joy of Sake
The Joy of SakeThe Joy of Sake

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.