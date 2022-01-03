The 15 best Japanese restaurants in NYC for sushi, ramen and more

From expertly skewered chicken parts to pristine sushi, these are, hands down, the best Japanese restaurants in the city.

The Japanese restaurant scene in New York City is one that is both continuously expanding and ever-evolving, with the best Japanese restaurants in NYC offering everything from steaming bowls of ramen and izakaya pub fare to street-style yakitori and Michelin-starred sushi.

Some Japanese restaurants are boisterous, like a ramen joint with the sounds of satisfied slurping filling the air. Others are more refined, featuring only a dozen or so seats and a calm vibe that allows you to focus on the expert craftsmanship of the chef. (For a truly thoughtful and thorough experience, look for the Japanese restaurants that offer omakase, a tasting that showcases Japanese delicacies chosen at the whim of the chef.)

Many Japanese restaurants specialize in one thing, whether it’s sushi, udon, yakitori or tempura. Whatever your preference, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

