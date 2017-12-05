Score a rainbow Christmas tree at a farm in New Jersey this winter

Ever lug a Christmas tree to your apartment, decorate it with lights and ornaments, and ask yourself, “Why isn’t this thing spray-painted?”

Well, it looks like you’re in luck, for a Christmas tree farm in New Jersey is lacquering Douglas firs in colors ranging from bright blue to purple to white to fluorescent pink. Wyckoff’s Christmas Tree Farm, located roughly 80 miles west of the city in Belvidere, New Jersey, produces a unique line of trees that are covered in, well, spray paint. The vibrant conifers cost $12 per foot, and they are not delivered to New York City (time to remember how to drive).

It might be a bit of a schlep, but such a trek out to the boonies could leave you with the fakest-looking real Christmas tree in your entire neighborhood.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.