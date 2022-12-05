Greg Walsh has been running Greg’s Trees since 1985 and has several locations throughout the city (the ABC Playground in the Lower East Side, Domino Park in Williamsburg, Murray Park in Long Island City and more) so picking up your tree won’t require a massive schlep. He sells Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Noble Fir and Nordmann Fir trees for the holidays, which you can also have delivered. There are trees for every budget, plus in-person discounts for seniors, first responders and Not For Profit Organizations. Better yet, Walsh dresses up as Santa to take pictures with the kids (and the young at heart) at these locations. (917-734-3963, gregstrees.com)
Your holiday savior will be a place with Christmas tree delivery. NYC’s top services do the heavy lifting for you when you want a conifer the size of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. So while you sip those amazing winter cocktails, let these folks bring that evergreen into your walk-up—some of these places will even pick out the tree for you if you don’t trust your own judgment. Then it’s just up to you to host a tree-trimming party with those trinkets you got from NYC’s ornament shops.
