Photograph: Shutterstock

Best Christmas tree delivery in NYC

With Christmas tree delivery, NYC’s best shops, apps and services bring holiday cheer straight to your door

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Tolly Wright
&
Shaye Weaver
Your holiday savior will be a place with Christmas tree delivery. NYC’s top services do the heavy lifting for you when you want a conifer the size of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. So while you sip those amazing winter cocktails, let these folks bring that evergreen into your walk-up—some of these places will even pick out the tree for you if you don’t trust your own judgment. Then it’s just up to you to host a tree-trimming party with those trinkets you got from NYC’s ornament shops.

Best Christmas tree delivery in NYC

1. Greg’s Tree Farm

Greg Walsh has been running Greg’s Trees since 1985 and has several locations throughout the city (the ABC Playground in the Lower East Side, Domino Park in Williamsburg, Murray Park in Long Island City and more) so picking up your tree won’t require a massive schlep. He sells Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, Noble Fir and Nordmann Fir trees for the holidays, which you can also have delivered. There are trees for every budget, plus in-person discounts for seniors, first responders and Not For Profit Organizations. Better yet, Walsh dresses up as Santa to take pictures with the kids (and the young at heart) at these locations. (917-734-3963, gregstrees.com)

2. NYC Trees

For over a decade, NYC Trees has been offering New Yorkers a tree delivery service that takes care of the more difficult parts of setting up a tree. Its Frasier firs, reaching four feet or taller, are installed in a complimentary heavy-duty plastic tree stand with a tree skirt and start at $149. If convenience is important to you, you can get your tree decorated (starting at $149) and removed (starting at $89). Now if only they did that pesky holiday gift shopping for you, you’d have everything. Delivers to Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. (914-809-0795, nyctrees.com)

3. AA Christmas Trees

Ask nearly anyone who’s had their tree delivered by this Brooklyn-based company and they’ll rave about the friendly, helpful customer service. Go in person to the Sheepshead Bay stand or just give them a call to choose your perfect Frasier Fir. They’ll gladly work with you to find the right tree to fit your budget and size needs (4-5-foot-tall trees are $99) and install it so it stands beautiful, proud and—most important for anyone who has had trouble with trees in the past—straight. You can choose for a lights installation and a tree pick up when the season is over, too. Delivers to Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. 2744 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn (347-733-5475, nycchristmastrees.com)

4. Soho Trees

Whether you’re looking for an itty bitty Charlie Brown tree for your table or a 22-footer for your luxurious abode, this spot has you covered. Either shop in person at one of the various locations and ask to have it delivered, or call and request a tree of a certain size and have one picked out for you—and don’t worry, the employees are experts. It also offers plenty of wreaths and tree-decorating services for those who want holiday cheer without obsessing over the right ratio of lights to ornaments. Delivers to Manhattan below 125th Street and parts of Brooklyn and Queens. 145 6th Ave (212-970-7646, sohotrees.com)

5. Urban Garden Center

This family-owned nursery in East Harlem becomes a one-stop shop for all your Christmas tree, wreath, garland and other garden store needs. The experts here make it their mission to know a lot about their stock, and they choose to mainly sell conifers from New York farms, so you can feel good knowing your money is going to the pockets of locals. Delivers to Manhattan and some neighborhoods of Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. 1640 Park Ave (646-872-3991, urbangardennyc.com)

6. TaskRabbit

Did you find the most amazingly perfect Christmas tree just waiting for you outside a drugstore on a street corner, but you don’t have the strength or extra set of hands to get that beauty home with you? Never fear, TaskRabbit is here! With one of the best apps for New York City, you’ll be able to find a willing set of hands or someone who actually owns a car in the city to help you with your delivery needs. Hell, if you’re willing to keep paying, you can even find someone who will trim the tree too. (taskrabbit.com)

7. Home Depot

While Home Depot doesn’t quite have the same local feel and charm as upstate New York Christmas tree farms, for folks who need a tree ASAP, it’ll do quite nicely. Check out its selection online and have your choice tree delivered straight to your door. Though you stand the chance that this tree might have more rough patches than one from a family-owned business, it does offer a large variety to choose from. Various locations (homedepot.com)

