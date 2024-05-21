Secretive NYC restaurant Frog Club is now taking reservations on Resy

One of New York's private clubs just got a little less private: Frog Club, the reservation-only restaurant and self-proclaimed "New Yorkiest Room in New York!" that debuted in Greenwich Village this past February, has now just made it a little bit easier to snag one of those super-exclusive seats inside.

Located at 86 Bedford Street in the former Chumley's space—they retained that speakeasy spot's signature unmarked green door—the 68-seat restaurant is run by chef Liz Johnson, ye of the downtown French bistro Mimi and the celebrated Los Angeles spot Horses.

And while a new team taking over the historic room was itself worthy of a few headlines, the concept received exceedingly more attention when it became known that it would take reservations exclusively by email. No phone, no OpenTable, no Resy, nada—you simply had to email knocknock@frogclub.nyc and pray to the reservation gods that someone from the team would reply with an available dinner time. (There was also a long list of rules, including but not limited to: no photos while inside—no, not of the frog murals or the lobster pierogis, and that includes "bathroom selfies," too—no rude behavior, no theft or vandalization and no "kissing the chef without her consent.")

All of that faff, though, has thankfully changed three months into the restaurant's existence—Frog Club is officially now accepting reservations via Resy, which will likely not only make the teams' lives much easier, but diners, too. After all, it's already hard enough getting a table at a given restaurant in New York City even when it is hosted on a reservation platform. (And while we're on the subject, here are great NYC restaurants you can get into without a reservation.)

As of press time, there are plenty of seats available at Frog Club, both at the bar and in the dining room, so you can snap up a spot to try some of Johnson's nostalgia-inducing American cooking, with dishes like a bacon-wrapped, bone-in filet mignon; a hamburger served on an English muffin-esque bun, and a banana chiffon pie.