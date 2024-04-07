The “early American tavern and cookery” with Shaker influences is the latest from hospitality superstars Rita Sodi and Jody Williams, whose previous partnership Via Carota (2014) is still perpetually packed. (Sodi also opened I Sodi in 2008 and Williams followed with Buvette in 2011, among other West Village-dynasty establishing destinations.)
However, you can still get that same high-quality cooking at this sister restaurant—which pulls from 19th-century cookbooks for inspiration, with fuss-free classics like an excellent roast chicken—and with way less hassle than its sibling spots. Walk-ins are welcome every evening in both the tavern and the dining room, and limited reservations are offered online two weeks in advance, though a recent perusal on Resy showed plenty of open options.